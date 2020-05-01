Brothers: Macon Blair to Helm Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage Starrer Comedy Drama

Macon Blair, Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Legendary Entertainment has roped in Macon Blair to directed Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage-starrer comedy "Brothers". The comedy film's script has been penned by Etan Cohen, best known for co-writing Ben Stiller's "Tropic Thunder", reported Variety. The project will mark a reunion between Brolin and Dinklage after they previously starred together in Marvel Studios' blockbuster "Avengers: Infinity War". Blair is known in Hollywood both as an actor and as director. Exit West: Venom Actor Riz Ahmed In Talks to Star in Russo Brothers and Barack Obama’s Netflix Production.

He has acted in films such as "Blue Ruin" and "Green Room" and made his directorial debut with 2017 movie "I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore". The plot details are sparse at the moment but Brolin and Dinklage are expected to play siblings in the film. The tone of the movie is said to be similar to "Twins", the 1988 comedy starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito. Amor es Amor: Rob Schneider to Star In and Direct His First Spanish Movie

"Brothers" will be produced by Andrew Lazar through his banner Mad Chance. Brolin and Dinklage will also produce through their production companies Brolin Productions and Estuary Films, respectively.