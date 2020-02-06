Bruce Campbell, William Shatner and Other Hollywood Stars Pay Tribute to Kirk Douglas (Read Tweets)

Kirk Douglas (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The demise of the renowned actor Kirk Douglas on Thursday has left the Hollywood in grief. Many stars from the Hollywood fraternity expressed sorrow and paid tribute to the late star on social media. Recalling Kirk as an 'incredible icon', the Emmy awards winner William Shatner extended his heartfelt condolences on Twitter to the late actor's family. The director of the documentary film 'Fanalysis', Bruce Campbell recalled the iconic actor, the last great star of Hollywood's golden age and tweeted: "Kirk Douglas Dead: Iconic Actor Was 103. Kirk! A pillar of Hollywood has fallen. Nobody danced on Viking oars like you! Safe travels, stud!"Kirk Douglas, the actor from the golden age of movies had a career spanning over six decades, passed away at the age of 103. Kirk Douglas, The Man Who Ruled Hollywood’s Golden Era with His Charming Persona.

Mitzi Gaynor 'For Love or Money' co-star, remembered on the project they worked together on Twitter and wrote: "Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas" 'Die Hard' actor Robert Davi shared a flawless picture of the late actor and expressed his grief on Twitter. Hollywood Legend Kirk Douglas Passes Away at 103.

Bruce Campbell

Kirk Douglas Dead: Iconic Actor Was 103. Kirk! A pillar of Hollywood has fallen. Nobody danced on Viking oars like you! Safe travels, stud! https://t.co/FtQDuDLcT6 — Bruce Campbell (@GroovyBruce) February 6, 2020

William Shatner

Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! 😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2020

The Academy's Tribute to Kirk Douglas

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020

Mitzi Gaynor

Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) February 5, 2020

George Takei

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

Danny DeVito

Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 6, 2020

Robert Davi

The REAL SPARTACUS HAS PASSED - we mourn the loss of the “RAGPICKERS SON “ the GREAT KIRK DOUGLAS - What a LIFE 103 we mourn and celebrate his loss - Condolences to the family pic.twitter.com/vxxEZOZ4Tn — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) February 6, 2020

John Cusack

RIP Kirk Douglas — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 5, 2020

"The REAL SPARTACUS HAS PASSED - we mourn the loss of the "RAGPICKERS SON " the GREAT KIRK DOUGLAS - What a LIFE 103 we mourn and celebrate his loss - Condolences to the family," the tweet read. The superstar was awarded an honorary Oscar for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the motion picture community in the year 1996.