Actress Cameron Diaz says daughter Raddix is the best thing that has ever happened to her. The actress has opened up about embracing motherhood and her six-month-old daughter Raddix in an episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", reports people.com. "It's been heaven, Jimmy," she told the host Jimmy Fallon, explaining that her daughter is growing "so fast" that she now understands why friends who have children told her to cherish this time. Cameron Diaz Returns to Hollywood With the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge, Joins Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana and Others (Watch Video)

"Literally every single day, there's just leaps and bounds ... and she's not the same baby that she was yesterday. Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she's a completely different baby," Diaz said. "But it's so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it. It's just amazing. It's the best thing that ever happened to both (husband) Benj (Madden) and I. We're just so happy," she added. Cameron Diaz Spotted for the First Time After Becoming Mother (View Pics)

Diaz also revealed that her taste in music has changed since she became a mother. "We have 'Baby Shark' on rotation. We have 'Elmo's Song'. We have Sesame Street. It's crazy. We're like jamming out over there, and she loves it!" she said. The actress added that Raddix has a knack for rhythm. "It's like she changes," Diaz says of her daughter listening to music, adding: "When we go on car drives, Benj will put on some Cuban, Afro-Cuban music, and she is in her car seat and her little legs are kicking ... and I'm like, 'Yep, that's my girl!'"

