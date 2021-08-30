Cameron Diaz celebrates her birthday on August 30. One of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses of her time, Diaz was definitely the name on every director's wishlist. While she exited Hollywood to focus on her personal life and is leaving quite a normal life these days, there are movies that make us wish if she hadn't taken that decision. Of course, Diaz was known for her sexy looks but she was also a fine actress who carved a niche for herself. Cameron Diaz Birthday Special: Her Red Carpet Mantra was Always About Being Sensuous and Sensational (View Pics).

From The Mask to Knight and Day, Diaz had a great run in movies and every time she came onscreen, our faces used to lit up instantly. While she's quite firm on her decision to stay away from the industry, we can always plan a marathon of her movies to celebrate her special day. On Cameron Diaz's birthday, here's naming some of our favourite movies starring her. Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Stepping Away From Acting.

The Mask

Now, who can forget the iconic Mask? Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz are at their best. We still remember the scene when she enters the bank in her red midi dress only to open her account in our hearts like a true blue queen. A fun comedy that can be watched over and over again.

There's Something About Mary

Cameron in here played the titular character of Mary who's the girl of everyone's dream. She's a beauty with brains and has many bachelors swooning over her. And now when we think about it, Diaz was indeed perfect to play the role of Mary! She was charming and delightful then, she's charming and delightful now.

Knight and Day

The movie that inspired Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif's Bang Bang! Cameron Diaz was paired with Hollywood hunk, Tom Cruise in this one and their chemistry was simply irresistible. But besides that, we also enjoyed her action scenes and wished if the makers would come up with its sequel.

Charlie's Angels

We loved Cameron Diaz in Charlie's Angels. It was a sleek actioner with its heart in the right place. Her bond with her fellow angels was also something that we rooted for and we should thank Drew Barrymore for making it happen.

My Best Friend's Wedding

Cameron was able to shine in the movie despite having someone as strong as Julia Roberts to share the screen space with. Roberts' character realises that she's in love with her best friend who's about to get married. Cameron played his fiancee and even with a limited amount of screentime, she was able to make her presence felt.

Happy Birthday, Cameron Diaz! Hollywood misses you...

