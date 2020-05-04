Cameron Diaz Returns to Hollywood With the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge, Joins Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Saldana and Others (Watch Video)

Check out the Boss Bitch Fight Challenge (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Now this is a kickass way to start your Monday morning, isn't it? Hollywood's most stunning babes join forces with acclaimed stunt co-ordinator, Zoe Bell for a new Instagram challenge - #BossBitchChallenge. The new challenge demands these ladies to show off their fighting skills in a video created by Bell. The ladies each performed a different stunt and the video turns out to be hilarious in the end. It starts with Bell, who was Uma Thurman’s stunt double in the Kill Bill franchise, as well as Lucy Lawless’ stunt double in Xena: Warrior Princess — reclining on a couch while attempting to read a book and complaining of boredom.' Celebs Try Out The Instagram Boss Fight Challenge! Video Goes Viral: Trending Topics, Viral Videos & Funny Memes of the Day.

"I’m so bored! I just want to play with my friends!" Bell, says. As she tosses the book aside, she approaches the camera, saying, “Wait a minute, I can play with my friends!” and boom, you start meeting your favourite Hollywood beauties one at a time. But hey, while we are excited to see Zoe Saldana, Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Halle Berry come together for an epic video of some sorts, the most thrilling part in this entire collaboration remains Cameron Diaz's entry. The Mask actress who took a sabbatical from Hollywood in 2014 returned to join her girlies in this short video and seeing her on our screens definitely made our day. It also made us realise how much we miss her every day. Blanket Challenge Goes Viral on Instagram, Users Stylishly Drape Themselves in Blankets and Look Fashionable, Check Pics.

You also see Margot Robbie channelling her inner Harley Quinn during her Instagram challenge. The Suicide Squad actress takes a baseball bat in her hand to hit her virtual contemporary thereby reminding us of her DC Universe days. Seeing these Hollywood faces take up the challenge makes us wish if their Bollywood counterparts would be eager to unite for a similar thing in the coming days. That would be really exciting!