Aren't we missing Cameron Diaz a little too much today? One of the most sought after actresses of her time, Diaz was a name every actor wanted to work with. She was a charmer like Mary and was equally amazing in kicking some a$$ like Charlie's Angel. Diaz had an amazing career in Hollywood and yet she decided to distance herself from it. She was enjoying her professional life but felt her personal life needed more attention. For someone who never bated an eyelid before giving up her successful career, Diaz is still a name we look up to and her red carpet appearances have always wooed our hearts.

Cameron Diaz was a terrific dresser. Her choices were modish and trendy, often being the topic of discussion for that evening. Sublime, chic and glamorous, her outings were a blend of everything. She was a delight on the red carpet and her pictures were worth ogling. She prefered her colour palette to be as lively and vibrant as her persona and never hesitated from picking the boldest of colours. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Diaz had a penchant for figure-hugging silhouettes and boy, did she look alluring in them! Cameron Diaz on Embracing Motherhood: Daughter Raddix Is the Best Thing Ever Happened to Us.

As the Mask actress gets ready to celebrate her special day, we take a look at her some of her brilliant red carpet appearances. Join us in admiring her.

Pretty in Pink

Cameron Diaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All that Glitters is Gold for Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Didn't We Say Vibrant Colour Palette?

Cameron Diaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Equal Parts Chic and Charming

Cameron Diaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Having Her Own Princess Moment

Cameron Diaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Love Love Love This Outfit

Cameron Diaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

R-E-D H-O-T

Cameron Diaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diaz was last seen in 2014 and finally announced her retirement in 2018. When the actress was questioned if she's missing her acting life, her reply was a simple no. She married Benji Madden in 2015 and was blessed with daughter Raddix in January 2020. She's quite content with her new life and is not keen on changing any aspect about it. Well, as long as she's happy, we're happy. Happy Birthday, Cameron Diaz! Have a great day and an amazing year ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).