Avengers: Endgame was an emotional conclusion for all the Marvel fans. While Robert Downey Jr.'s character Iron Man breathed his last after destroying Thanos, Chris Evan's character Captain America also decided to retire from his post as a superhero and was showed embracing the old age. This was a final see off to of the most iconic MCU superheroes. Marvel announced films and shows which forayed into the lives of the remaining superheroes and how their lives will change post the Endgame. Chris Evans Says He Is Done With Captain America And We Can Hear The Sound Of Our Heart Shattering.

The fans had also accepted the fact that Captain America was not returning back to the game. However, the latest developments suggest that this might not be true after all. According to reports in Deadline, Chris Evans is in talks with the team at Marvel for a new Captain America film and if things work out perfectly, the actor will return as Steve Rogers aka Captain America in at least one Marvel property. That's not it, the report suggested that there is the possibility of a second film happening too.

The report also suggested that some sources close to the development revealed that, "It’s unlikely to be a new Captain America instalment and more likely to be like what Robert Downey Jr. did after Iron Man 3, appearing in such films as Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming." While Evans had made it very clear to his that he is saying goodbye to the shield, when the idea of his comeback was floated around, Evans showed interest, with the two sides coming to an agreement to make it work. The makers are yet to decide how they will insert his character into the universe. Chris Evans Talks About His Post Captain America Career and Says He Loved His Time With Marvel and That He 'Already Misses It'.

Apart from this, Chris Evans will also voice the iconic action figure Buzz Lightyear in an animated film, Lightyear. Pixar's Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter made the announcement on Thursday during Disney Investor Day. Sharing his excitement about the project, he said, "Everyone can rest easy and get very excited. Working with Pixar is a dream come true. I've been a massive fan of their films since the very beginning." The new film will be released in the theatres on June 17, 2022.

