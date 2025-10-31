Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 is celebrated today, October 31. This annual commemoration marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Also known as National Unity Day, this celebration is a great way for people to celebrate the life and works of Sardar Patel and promote his teachings forward. October 31, 2025 marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 celebrations are therefore bound to be extravagant. On the occasion of National Unity Day, people are sure to share Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 wishes and greetings, National Unity Day 2025 messages, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas images and wallpapers, Happy National Unity Day WhatsApp stickers and Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

The celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas has been an annual observance since 2014. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a noted statesman and activist who is credited with an instrumental role in bringing all the princely states across India together, post-independence. Sardar Patel believed that we are only as strong as we are united, and promoted peaceful engagement amongst different communities. As the first home minister of India, Patel is also remembered as the "patron saint of India's civil servants" for playing a pioneering role in establishing the modern All India Services system. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025: Date, History and Significance of National Unity Day Honouring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

On the occasion of National Unity Day, people in civil offices therefore pledge to preserve the unity, integrity and security of the nation. As we celebrate Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025, here are some Happy Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 wishes and messages, National Unity Day 2025 greetings, Rashtriya Ekta Diwas images and wallpapers, Happy National Unity Day WhatsApp stickers and Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 Facebook status pictures that you can share online.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 Wishes: Let’s Celebrate the Diversity of Our Country by Uniting Together on This National Unity Day.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Wishes: On This Special Occasion Let’s Unite To Acknowledge the Efforts Laid Down by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for Uniting India.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 Greeting (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2025 Greeting: Let’s Spread the Message of Unity Across the World and Make This World a Better Place. Happy National Unity Day!

National Unity Day 2025 Message (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

National Unity Day 2025 Message: Unity Is the Key to Prosperity and Peace. Let’s Celebrate This Unity Day by Taking a Pledge To Uphold the Values of Unity and Diversity.

National Unity Day Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

National Unity Day Image: The Statue of Unity Is the Symbol of the Work Done by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel To Eliminate Division and Make India Stronger.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Quote on National Unity Day (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Quote on National Unity Day

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Quote on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Quote on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Every year, the celebration of National Unity Day has been focused on a dedicated theme. This theme has helped people to have a more cohesive celebration and encourage pointed discussions that can help us move forward. The theme for National Unity Day 2025 is Ek Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat. This theme is sure to encourage us all to come together as a country and remember all the work that Sardar Patel did to help us build a secular, democratic republic that India is today. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy National Unity Day 2025!

