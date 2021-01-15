Tom Holland became a household name with his amazing performance as Spiderman and has now collaborated with the Russo brothers again for their next. Titled Cherry, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the upcoming flick which takes you on the beautiful journey of a troubled boy. The film chronicles the postwar life of an Iraq vet who struggles with PTSD and addiction. Tom is wearing a mask again but this time he is not saving the world but robbing them. Cherry: Tom Holland Sheds 30 Pounds for Russo Brothers’ Action Film.

The trailer shows us flashbacks from Tom's time serving in battle and finding the love of his life before it all fell apart. A young Holland takes us through his harrowing life where we see glimpses of him navigating his first love, war deployments, all mixed with some traumatic scenes of Holland’s struggling character. He robs banks without any fear of getting caught and coins it as a desperate attempt to survive. The character is delivering a dramatic monologue throughout the trailer making it look more intense. His ladylove helps her sail through this tragic period of time and give the fans some hope that his character survives it all.

Talking more about the film, Tom Holland has said to have shed a whopping 30 pounds for his role for Cherry, and then successfully regained the weight. Tom really shredded himself for the part. He lost 30 pounds, he gained it back. We're on an independent movie schedule here. He didn't really have a lot of time to be doing these things," Joe Russo, one of the directors of the film told Deadline. Ciara Bravo Joins Tom Holland-starrer 'Cherry'.

The crime drama film is directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and is based on Nico Walker's novel of the same name, the rights for which were acquired by the director duo in 2018. The film also stars Ciara Bravo in a pivotal role. The film will hit the theatres on February 26 and will be available for the audience to watch on Apple Tv from March 12.

