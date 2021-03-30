Filmmaker Chloe Zhao feels her latest, Nomadland, managed to create an impact on masses and critics alike because she was involved in writing, directing and editing it, apart from producing the Frances McDormand starrer. "I like that! I like to take credit for all of that (laughs). In our case, it was just something that we decided to do because there were so many different challenges," she laughs as she tells IANS. Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland Wins Big at Producers Guild of America Awards, Check Out the Complete Winners List Below.

The American-drama is nominated in six categories at the upcoming Oscar Awards, including the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. "We knew we had very little time for filming because we had to hit all the seasons to film everything authentically, like the Rubber Tramp Rendezvous (the largest gathering of nomads in the world), and we don't know where all these nomads are going to be when they are not at the gatherings. Sometimes it is easier to just do it all yourself!" she says. Nomadland: Chloe Zhao’s Oscar-Nominated Film To Release in India on April 2!

McDormand has a nomination in the Best Actress category for her role of Fern in the film. "Frances brings a sense of humour and a personality to Fern that I wanted. She brings humour and warmth to the role as well as being a docent for the other characters. She was able to be there and be with these people -- the nomads we were working with," says the 38-year-old filmmaker.

According to Zhao, although the film is set in America, it is relatable everywhere, She hopes people relate to the highs and lows in the life of the film's protagonist, Fern. "It's a film about one woman who, after losing her way of life living in a community, in a town, is forced to venture into the world alone. We set out to tell the story of her journey through different landscapes, how she meets all kinds of interesting people along the way," she says.

"People can take away what they want to from the film. We see the hardship these people face, but also the strength and the joy. I hope that they feel loss (because there is sadness) and that they also get excited about the adventures Fern and these people have, like kayaking or building a home," she adds.

