Before we go ahead, this article deals with some major SPOILERS from Marvel's new release Eternals. So if you are planning to see Chloe Zhao's upcoming movie and want to avoid major revelations, kindly do not read ahead. Just like avoiding the Wiki page of the movie. Eternals brings a new set of superheroes into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the titular Eternals team who are super-powered celestial beings in hibernation on Earth for centuries. The primary team consists of Ikaris (Richard Madden), Thena (Angelina Jolie), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Gilgamesh (Don Lee) and Ajak (Salma Hayek). Eternals Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax and Post-Credits Scenes to Chloe Zhao’s Marvel Film and How the Surprise Cameo Sets up The Sequel.

However, they are not the only superheroes introduced in the film. As you must be aware by now, Eros, played by Harry Styles, was introduced in the mid-credit scene, along with his assistant Pip (voiced by Patton Oswalt). Eros, the brother of Thanos, is unlike his brother - a hero, albeit a comical one, who was also part of the Avengers team.

Then there is Dane Whitman (Kit Harington), who is the movie is shown as Sersi's human lover, but in the comics, is Black Knight, a Marvel superhero who is also an Avenger. In fact, the second post-credit sets Harington's Whitman up for his future superhero persona, as he discovers a powerful sword called Ebony Blade in an ancestral chest. But it is not Black Knight we are talking about here.

It is the offscreen voice who speaks to him when he discovers the sword, whom he are referring to here. When Whitman gets hold of the Blade, a male voice is heard asking if he is ready for it.

That voice belonged to none other than Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali who will play Blade in an upcoming MCU movie soon. This was confirmed by Chloe Zhao in an interview to Fandom, as she said, "That was the voice of one of my favorite superheroes, Mr Blade himself. Blade, Blade, Blade, yeah! You just have to wait for it. I don’t know what they’re doing with the movie, but Mahershala is is a treasure. It’s going to be epic.” Eternals Movie Review: Chloe Zhao's Marvel Film Offers A Different MCU Experience, Until It Isn't!

Interestingly, Blade, who is half-human, half-vampire, is also an Avenger, but in the comics, he has rarely teamed up with Black Knight. Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, is not exactly known to be loyal to comicboook storylines, so will we be seeing Blade act as a mentor for Dane Whitman, as he turns the latter into Black Knight? Will Kit Harrington appear in the upcoming Blade reboot film? Questions.... Questions...

