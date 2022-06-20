Hollywood star Chris Evans says reprising his role as Johnny Storm in Fantastic Four would be an "easier sell" than playing Captain America again. The actor played the Human Torch or Johnny Storm in 2005's 'Fantastic Four' and its sequel 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer' and he would love for the Marvel superhero to make a comeback as he doesn't believe the character has had his "day" yet, reports aceshowbiz.com. Lightyear: Chris Evans Says Homophobic Critics of His Pixar Film are ‘Idiots’ and Will ‘Die Off Like Dinosaurs’.

In an interview with MTV News, Evans said, "God, wouldn't that be great? Wouldn't that be great? No, no one's ever come to me about that. I mean, I don't exactly look the same anymore. "That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I'm old. But I really love that character, but I think aren't they doing something now with 'Fantastic Four'?"

"I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don't wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was," he said. "But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn't really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows." Last year, Chris shot down a rumour he was set to return as Captain America.

