After the last movie of the Jurassic franchise, Jurassic World Dominion was released, fans noticed many things in the movie. But what stood out the most perhaps was the pose Chris Pratt makes every time he sees a dinosaur. He first did this in the Jurassic World movie when he was training raptors and the pose has now been repeated in the new movie. Let's take a look at how the internet reacted.  Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review: Chris Pratt and Sam Neill’s Finale is a T-Rex Sized Disappointment With Quite the Convoluted Plot.

View tweets here: 

The dinosaurs don't know him

Maybe he was inspired by The Rock

Or maybe he watched How to Train Your Dragon

Hmm he should audition for Star Wars

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)