After the last movie of the Jurassic franchise, Jurassic World Dominion was released, fans noticed many things in the movie. But what stood out the most perhaps was the pose Chris Pratt makes every time he sees a dinosaur. He first did this in the Jurassic World movie when he was training raptors and the pose has now been repeated in the new movie. Let's take a look at how the internet reacted. Jurassic World Dominion Movie Review: Chris Pratt and Sam Neill’s Finale is a T-Rex Sized Disappointment With Quite the Convoluted Plot.

View tweets here:

one of the funniest things about the new jurassic world is that chris pratt's character now just does this to every single dinosaur he meets pic.twitter.com/sJreBz27jy — heath (he/him) (@heathdwilliams) June 14, 2022

The dinosaurs don't know him

my dude, you like half trained one (1) velociraptor. this parasaurolophus does not know you pic.twitter.com/kasB9ndc5Q — heath (he/him) (@heathdwilliams) June 14, 2022

Maybe he was inspired by The Rock

Chris Pratt when he sees a dinosaur 10x his size charging towards him pic.twitter.com/FdiyBEhYAn — Fuck off Gabriel (@ApplestickWrath) June 14, 2022

Or maybe he watched How to Train Your Dragon

Owen must have watched the 'How To Train Your Dragon' series in the downtime between Fallen Kingdom and Dominion. pic.twitter.com/IKdXQMjKiR — Sƚɾαƚαɠo (@Stratago) June 15, 2022

Hmm he should audition for Star Wars

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)