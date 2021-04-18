Model Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna have redefined mother-daughter goals as they posed together while twinning in black bikinis. Chrissy posted a picture on Instagram on Sunday from her luxurious vacation. In the picture the mother-daughter duo standing on the edge of an infinity pool. The background features the bright blue water of the ocean and the sky. Chrissy Teigen Is Back on Twitter a Month After Announcing Her Exit (View Tweet).

For the caption, Chrissy, who is married to musician John Legend, chose to put twinning emoji. Earlier, the model had shared a picture of Luna from her fifth birthday. Tiegen and Legend got engaged in 2011. Chrissy Teigen on Dieting: I’ve Thrown That Out of the Window.

Check Out Chrissy Teigen's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

They had reportedly met during the shoot of the music video "Stereo" in 2006. The couple got married in 2013. Teigen gave birth to Luna in 2016 and it was in 2018 she gave birth to her son Miles.

