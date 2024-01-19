Coachella stands as a pinnacle among the world's most renowned festivals, capturing the hearts of music enthusiasts and influencers alike. This cultural extravaganza not only inaugurates the global festival season but also proudly showcases an eclectic lineup featuring some of the most prominent names in the realms of hip-hop, pop, R & B and EDM. The resonating beats and vibrant atmosphere make Coachella a perennial favorite, drawing in a diverse audience eager to immerse themselves in the sonic tapestry it weaves. Well, this music festival is divided in three sections. Coachella 2024: Sid Sriram, AP Dhillon, NAV to Perform at Music Festival Alongside Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Others - See Full Lineup.

In the previous edition, the festival was graced by the stellar performances of BLACKPINK, Frank Ocean, and Bad Bunny, leaving an indelible mark on the memories of attendees. With the dawn of the 2024 edition on the horizon, we stand poised to address your burning questions about the upcoming musical extravaganza. Stay tuned as we delve into the excitement, anticipating the remarkable moments that will undoubtedly define Coachella's legacy in the year ahead. Coachella 2024: Lana Del Rey, Sid Sriram, Doja Cat, AP Dhillon, Tyler, The Creator, and More to Headline This Year's Music Festival, Deets Inside.

When Coachella Started?

The inaugural Coachella Music Festival emerged in 1999, brought to life by the visionaries Paul Tollett and Rick Van Santen.

Where Is Coachella?

Coachella is held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, a three-hour drive from Los Angeles and an hour from Palm Springs, USA.

When Is Coachella 2024?

Running from April 12 (Friday) to April 21 (Sunday).

How Can You Get Coachella Tickets?

Sign up to secure access to the Coachella presale starting on Friday, January 19, at 11 AM Pacific Time.

How Much Does Coachella 2024 Ticket Cost?

Weekend one general admission starts at $549, and weekend two earlybird tickets are available for $499. StubHub lists weekend two tickets at $471-$485, with VIP tickets priced at $1269.

Check Out Full List Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

But the question remains is it worth it?

It really depends on what you're seeking. Coachella boasts an unparalleled lineup of top-tier names on a global scale. Coachella spares no expense on sets, staging, and lighting, likely due to the generous artist compensation. However, the arid desert climate can make the experience a bit challenging but undoubtedly it will an unique experience.

