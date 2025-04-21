Pop sensation Justin Bieber has been making headlines for quite some time now. From his rumoured split with wife Hailey Bieber to his physical transformation and bizarre social media posts, fans speculate that something troubling is going on with the "Baby" hitmaker. His recent inappropriate behaviour has left fans deeply concerned about his mental health and well-being. Amid this, videos of Justin Bieber attending the Coachella Music Festival on Sunday (April 20) have gone viral online. The videos show the "Peaches" singer smoking a joint at a party near the music festival in California. ‘You Only Care About Money’: Justin Bieber Lashes Out at Paparazzi After Being Hounded During Coffee Outing with Friends Ahead of Coachella 2025 (Watch Video).

Justin Bieber Smokes Publicly at Coachella 2025 After Party

In the video now doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) shows the 31-year-old singer smoking a joint amidst a crowd. In another clip, Justin Bieber can be seen aggressively dancing and vibing to Kendrick Lamar's viral hit "Not Like Us." Sharing the videos on the microblogging site, fans expressed concern about Bieber's deteriorating mental and physical health.

Justin Bieber’s Viral Video From Coachella 2025 After Party

Disturbing footage of #Justin_Bieber swaying zombie-like at #Coachella. 📌Grammy award-winning singer Justin Bieber was allegedly being forced to dance to this song with gang members while on drugs at Coachella. What's scarier: His 'white boy dancing' or how SPACED he might… pic.twitter.com/PG6sfShQ9d — ⚡️🌎 World News 🌐⚡️ (@ferozwala) April 21, 2025

A user wrote, "Someone gotta save Justin Bieber. He looks like he going through it at Coachella," while another commented, "He is not well." Another user said that Diddy (Sean Combs) has "broke him". ‘Stop the Videos, Start the Healing!’: Justin Bieber Leaves Fans Concerned As He Teases New Music in Disturbing IG Live – WATCH.

Justin Bieber Dances to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

pic.twitter.com/k43U1Vb4a4 🔥🚨DEVELOPING: Grammy award winning singer Justin Bieber was allegedly being forced to dance to this song with gang members while on drugs at Coachella. — Ultra MagaBA🇺🇸 (@Brookltnwilliw) April 21, 2025

‘Someone Gotta Save Justin Bieber’

Someone gotta save Justin Bieber. He look like he going thru it at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/xnNwU0CSzb — BLA$$$IC 💿✌🏿 (@blassicliberal) April 20, 2025

‘He Is Not Well’

Justin Bieber spotted partying at Coachella. He is not well. pic.twitter.com/IhFLU6xTOl — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) April 21, 2025

This isn’t the first time Justin Bieber has left fans worried about his behaviour. From his appearance at a pop event in LA in February to recently lashing out at photographers in California, the singer’s mental and physical health has become a growing concern among fans. On the other hand, fans are also speculating about a rift between JB and his wife, Hailey. However, the singer's team dismissed the rumours.

