The Coachella 2024 lineup promises an eclectic mix with Indian artists Sid Sriram, AP Dhillon, and NAV, alongside global sensations Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, Doja Cat, and No Doubt. AP Dhillon, scheduled for performances on April 14 and 21, is set to captivate the audience. Sid Sriram and NAV add diversity to the festival, making it a must-attend event for music enthusiasts worldwide, showcasing a stellar blend of genres and talents. Shakira Snubbed by Coachella; Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey and The Creator to Headline This Year's Music Festival - Reports.

See Coachella Artist Line Up Here:

