The wildest film of the year is all set to release this Friday as we witness a bear all hopped up on Cocaine. Inspired by true events where a bear found a bunch of cocaine and ingested it, Elizabeth Banks brings us Cocaine Bear, a dark comedy that tells the story of what would have happened had the bear met a few people along the way. Cocaine Bear Review: Early Reactions Call Elizabeth Banks' Film a 'Wild Ride', Say It's the 'Best Comedy of 2023'.

The early word for Cocaine Bear points to a wacky ride that will certainly be one of the most insane big screen adventures of the year. With a really fun concept and a cast that surely seemed to be enjoying themselves in the promos, we can surely bet that this will be a fun time at the theatres. So, before you check out Cocaine Bear in the theaters, here is a guide that will tell you everything about it.

Cast

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell as Sari, O'Shea Jackson Jr as Daveed, Alden Ehrenreich as Eddie Dentwood and Ray Liotta in a posthumous role as Syd Dentwood. The film also stars Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Isiah Whilock Jr and more.

Plot

Cocaine Bear follows a black bear, who after ingesting almost 230kgs of cocaine, decides to go on a rampage in a small town in Georgia. Targeting locals and tourists, they must do their best to survive the attack of this crazed bear. The film is also inspired by true events.

Watch the Trailer for Cocaine Bear:

Release Date

Cocaine Bear directed by Elizabeth Banks releases in theaters worldwide on February 24, 2023. Cocaine Bear Trailer: Elizabeth Banks’ Film Shows How a Black Bear Goes on a Murderous Rampage After Ingesting Cocaine (Watch Video).

Reviews

Reviews for Cocaine Bear aren't out yet. As soon as there is one available, the page will be updated.

