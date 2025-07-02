The much-hyped series Ironheart, the newest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), premiered on Disney+ (JioHotstar in India) on June 24, 2025. Starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, Ironheart reintroduces fans to the young tech genius (first seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) who develops an advanced Iron Man–style suit for herself. Created by Chinaka Hodge, the six-episode miniseries blends science, legacy, and magic. Episodes 4, 5, and 6 were released on July 2, and reviews for the season finale have already surfaced online. ‘Ironheart’ Review: Dominique Thorne’s Teen Genius Struggles To Find Her Spark in Marvel’s Mixed Bag of a Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

As the final three episodes of Ryan Coogler's Ironheart premiered, critics shared their reviews of the superhero series. Dominique Thorne received widespread praise for her graceful portrayal of Riri Williams, with many calling her the MVP of the miniseries. Despite its weak storytelling, Ironheart's cast deserves a shout-out for their performances. One of the biggest highlights of the season finale was the arrival of Mephisto. Critics also appreciated how the series managed to balance larger-than-life supernatural elements with the contemporary setting.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Ironheart’:

‘Ironheart’ Episodes 4,5, 6 Review

But Why Tho?: "Ironheart Episodes 4-6 collide with magic, technology, higher emotional stakes, and a new, more treacherous presence to close out the first season. Mephisto’s confirmed presence in the latter half of Ironheart and the Marvel Universe raises the stakes for both the show and the Marvel Universe as a whole. One of the most powerful arcs in Ironheart is Riri’s battle with her emotional growth, culminating in her learning to let down her barriers and help resolve her grief. Ironheart Episodes 4-6 succeed in blending superhero action and magic with thought-provoking themes. The latter half of the season increases the show’s stakes emotionally and narratively."

Screen Rant: "With Ironheart's six episodes now over, I'm left with more positives than negatives. While the Hood and his crew could have been developed better, and Riri's relationships could have been given more time to breathe, I'm happy with most of what the show chose to do. Mephisto's MCU debut is perfect. There is some solid setup for Ironheart season 2, and I hope Marvel chooses to renew it so Mephisto and Riri's dynamic is spotlighted. Mephisto's MCU debut is perfect."

AV Club: "Miniseries MVP belongs to Dominique Thorne, who embraces her character with steely grace and makes Riri’s crummy decision-making seem almost reasonable. She’s a bona-fide Marvel asset at this juncture. The finale plays with our perception of time. Is Riri back in Gary’s Auto, reunited with her friend, or is she just imagining what she knows she can’t have? That might be the most Marvel thing about Ironheart: not the cameos or the setup for the next story, but the feeling that growth always remains one installment away." ‘Ironheart’ Trailer: Riri Williams’ Tech Genius Meets The Hood’s Dark Magic in New Disney+ Series (Watch Video).

Directed and produced by Ryan Coogler, the ensemble cast of Ironheart includes Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Matthew Elam, Anji White, Manny Montana and Shea Coulee.

