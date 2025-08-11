Zach Cregger’s new movie Weapons is receiving high praise from both critics and audiences, even topping the North American box office following its theatrical release on August 8. The horror film stars Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong, and Amy Madigan, with Zach Cregger also writing the screenplay. ‘Weapons’ Movie Review: Zach Cregger Delivers 2025’s Definitive Horror Masterpiece.

The movie revolves around the disturbing mystery of schoolchildren disappearing from a small town, and how their absence impacts the lives of several locals. Told in a non-linear, episodic style reminiscent of Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia, Weapons explores not only the fate of the missing children, but also the deeper horrors lurking in the town - horrors that do not end with the children’s disappearance.

While the finale ties up the central mystery in a satisfying way, like any good horror film it doesn’t over-explain every element. Certain details are left open for interpretation, sparking debates among fans. Many believe Weapons is an allegory for America’s present-day struggles in the Trump era, or a metaphor for the epidemic of mass shootings in schools, where children are both perpetrators and victims. Others think it’s simply a tightly constructed horror-thriller.

The Plot of 'Weapons'

Seventeen children vanish from a sleepy town, all leaving their homes at exactly 2:17 a.m. to an unknown destination while their parents sleep. All of them belong to the same classroom taught by Justine (Julia Garner), making her the prime suspect in the eyes of grieving parents, one of whom is Archer (Josh Brolin).

The police, however, cannot find evidence directly linking Justine to the disappearances. The school principal, Marcus (Benedict Wong), is sympathetic to her situation but advises her to step back from teaching until tensions settle.

One baffling detail stands out: not all the children from Justine’s class are missing. One student, Alex (Cary Christopher), remains unharmed, at least outwardly. This confuses the authorities, but Justine suspects Alex may know what happened to his classmates.

Other key characters include Paul (Alden Ehrenreich), a recovering police officer who has a one-night stand with Justine, and James (Austin Abrams), a drug addict and petty thief. And then there’s Gladys (Amy Madigan) - a figure whose significance becomes chillingly clear as the story unfolds.

Who Kidnapped the Kids?

The truth is that the children were taken by Gladys, an elderly woman with ghastly, clown-like makeup who claims to be Alex’s aunt. She hides out in Alex’s home and has the power to control people’s minds through occult practices.

This control extends to Alex’s parents and, later, Marcus, Paul, James, Archer, and the missing children themselves, whom she keeps locked in the basement in a catatonic state.

Who is Gladys?

Alex’s parents insist she’s an aunt from his mother’s side, although they haven’t seen her in 15 years. They describe her as old and frail, possibly near death, which turns out to be partly true. But is she really their aunt?

A Still From Weapons

A cryptic exchange between Gladys and Marcus suggests she is far older than she appears, possibly centuries old. When Marcus asks why Alex’s father didn’t attend a meeting he had called, Gladys, acting as Alex’s guardian, claims he is suffering from 'consumption' - an archaic term for tuberculosis, most commonly used in the 17th century. This hints that she might be a witch who has extended her life by draining the lifeforce from others using a magical plant.

When Alex’s parents could no longer sustain her, she coerced Alex into stealing his classmates’ belongings so she could use witchcraft to abduct them and feed on their energy.

Gladys didn’t intend to attract attention in the town, but Justine’s probing — and Marcus’s phone call to Alex’s father, forced her to realise her time was up. She sent a mind-controlled Marcus to kill Justine, but he ended up being killed himself.

Gladys is essentially a parasitic entity that feeds on hosts until they are depleted. This is symbolically reinforced in Justine’s classroom, where illustrations depict the concept of parasites, and later when Marcus and his husband are seen watching a documentary about cordyceps, a parasitic fungus that preys on ants.

How Did Alex Destroy Gladys?

Alex’s segment is the most revealing. Initially a victim and unwilling accomplice, he is forced to serve Gladys under threat that his parents will be harmed. However, he learns how she controls people. During a commotion caused by Justine and Archer in the lower part of the house, he deliberately leads his parents on a chase upstairs to retrieve a twig and Gladys’s hair - the key components to turning her curse back on her.

A Still From Weapons

When he succeeds, the basement children turn on Gladys and violently destroy her in a grotesque sequence.

Does 'Weapons' Have a Happy Ending?

Not entirely. Even after Gladys’s death, her victims remain scarred. The children stay in a catatonic state, and Archer’s son Matthew shows no sign of emotional recognition when embraced. The narrator reveals Alex’s parents never recovered and that he went to live with a kinder aunt. Some children began speaking again, but others did not.

Archer avoided permanent damage, likely because he was only briefly under the curse before Gladys’s death. This makes the fates of Marcus, Paul, and James all the more tragic - they could have been spared lasting harm had they survived long enough.

Why Do Only Justine, Archer, and James Hallucinate Gladys, and Not Others?

Before making her presence fully known in Marcus’s segment, Gladys appeared sporadically in Weapons, but even those fleeting moments were terrifying. She surfaced once in Justine’s nightmare (not counting when Justine sees Alex in Gladys’s makeup), once in Archer’s nightmare, and once in James’s.

A Still From Weapons

The likely explanation is that Gladys is aware of their existence and sees them as potential threats, infecting them when they are the most vulnerable, like in their sleep. She had already framed Justine as the accidental scapegoat for her crime, and now she exploits Justine’s anger to infiltrate her nightmares and torment her. Similarly, she targets Archer - the most determined to find his son, Matthew - using his desperation to frighten him, marking him just as she did Justine.

James, however, sees her in the real world while escaping from Paul in the forest. This could be due to his drug addiction, leaving him in a perpetually hazy mental state that makes him vulnerable to her influence. She may have marked him after he broke into Alex’s house to steal, possibly spotting him there, which would explain why Alex’s parents moved toward him from the sofa. ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Ending Explained: How Mid-Credit Scene Cameo Links Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio’s Movie to ‘Cobra Kai’ and Teases a Sequel!

As for Marcus and Paul, Gladys had no need to mark them initially, as they posed little threat - until Marcus summoned Alex’s father and Paul knocked on Gladys’ door after James mentioned the children he’d seen inside. However, instead of 'infecting' herself in their minds, she goes on to the next stage - make them her murderous puppets.

The Mystery of 2:17

Like many horror films, Weapons uses seemingly small details with purpose. The exact time the children leave their homes - 2:17 am - has prompted several theories:

1. Biblical Reference: Matthew 2:17 recounts King Herod’s massacre of young boys in Jerusalem, fearing one might be the Son of God. Gladys’s theft of children’s lifeforce parallels this. Matthew also happens to be the name of Archer's son.

2. Personal Tribute: Cregger has said Weapons was inspired by his grief over losing his friend Trevor Moore in an accident on August 7, 2021. The numbers could symbolise that loss, with '2' and '17' possibly marking the year and date.

A Still From Weapons

3. The Shining Homage: An alternative theory suggests that ‘2.17’ is a nod to The Shining, referencing the infamous Room 217 from Stephen King’s novel (which Stanley Kubrick changed to Room 237 in his film adaptation). This interpretation holds weight, as Weapons is laden with Stephen King-inspired motifs - including a clear allusion to The Shining in the climax, where Alex’s mind-controlled parents pursue him. In a chilling parallel, his mother even breaks down a door and contorts her face through the gap in a horrifying manner, much like Jack Nicholson’s iconic moment in the film.

Is 'Weapons' an Allegory for One of America's Biggest Problems – School Shootings?

Although Cregger has not explicitly confirmed it, many believe Weapons could serve as an allegory for school shootings, which have tragically cut short countless young lives. A prominent piece of evidence supporting this theory is the AR-15 rifle that Archer sees atop a house in his nightmare, emblazoned with the numbers '2.17.' This could symbolise how children become the first victims in the film (narratively speaking), reinforced by Gladys using a child (Alex) to empty a classroom. However, this interpretation may not be definitive - a point I will explore further in the final section.

Why Do the Kids Run Naruto-Style?

Even from the trailers, the mind-controlled children's distinct running style—bodies rigid, arms outstretched, with only their legs in motion—has intrigued fans, with many dubbing it the "Naruto run" after the famous anime.

A Still From Weapons

Yet the real inspiration behind this movement is far more unsettling due to its real-world origins. Cregger has admitted drawing influence from the infamous "Napalm Girl" photograph taken during the Vietnam War, which shows a young Vietnamese girl running naked and severely burned.

Napalm Girl

Published in 1972, the image shocked the world, exposing the devastating impact of war on civilians, particularly children - a theme that aligns hauntingly well with Weapons.

Who Is the Narrator?

The child narrator of Weapons is not a character we encounter in the film. This little girl, voiced by Scarlett Sher, appears to be recounting a tale she might have heard from parents or friends - one that authorities have suppressed because they don’t want the truth revealed. As such, we cannot be certain how much of her story is factual, since her narration is based on hearsay. The reality could be even more disturbing, or perhaps less bizarre than what she describes.

Why Is the Movie Titled 'Weapons'?

Building on the film’s allegorical connection to mass shootings in US schools, the title may also refer to how Gladys manipulates those around her, turning them into weapons to serve her purpose. She exploits Alex’s parents’ kindness to infiltrate their home and drain their life force. Later, she uses Alex’s love for his parents to conceal her secret, then manipulates him into stealing his classmates’ belongings so she can kidnap them. She preys on Marcus and his husband’s good nature to enter their home, only to destroy them. She weaponises Paul’s unstable mind and James’ greed, turning them against Justine and Archer. Even Archer’s guilt over failing as a father to Matthew is briefly exploited, making him another of Gladys’s tools.

A Still From Weapons

If there’s one allegory to take from this, it’s a warning: never allow malicious individuals to exploit your kindness or vulnerabilities, transforming you into their mindless puppet, much like how fanatical leaders manipulate segments of society into spreading their hate-filled agendas. But of course, this is just our interpretation.

