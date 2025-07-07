Fact Check: Did Robert Downey Jr Really Say ‘You’re a Racist if You Don’t Like Ironheart’? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Quote

Ironheart is the latest Marvel series to drop on Disney+ (released on JioHotstar in India), and it’s part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The six-episode series stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a Black teenager and genius studying at MIT who can build Iron Suits. The character made her first on-screen appearance in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where she had a supporting role. Now, she headlines her own show. ‘Ironheart’ Review: Dominique Thorne’s Teen Genius Struggles To Find Her Spark in Marvel’s Mixed Bag of a Series.

Created by Chinaka Hodge, with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler serving as executive producer, Ironheart also stars Lyric Ross, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, Anji White, Jim Rash, Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, and Sacha Baron Cohen. The first three episodes premiered on June 24, 2025, with the next three released on July 1.

Even before the series landed online, Ironheart was subjected to racist attacks across social media, primarily because the show features a Black female lead. The situation didn’t improve after the series started streaming, with Ironheart being review-bombed across several platforms. While critics gave it mixed reviews, audiences who actually watched the show have responded more positively. Yet the hate campaign continues.

So much so, apparently, that Robert Downey Jr - who played Tony Stark/Iron Man in the MCU and is set to appear as Doctor Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday - was allegedly forced to defend Ironheart with the viral statement: "You’re a racist if you don’t like it". Quite a few social media posts claim he did say that. Robert Downey Jr’s Audition For ‘Iron Man’ Proves He Was Destined to Play Tony Stark (Watch Video).

But did he really say that?

Fact Check: Robert Downey Jr Said No Such Thing

Although RDJ is known for supporting his co-stars and speaking up on occasion, there is no interview or verified social media post where he made such a statement defending Ironheart. The viral quote appears to be fabricated.

It most likely originated from a fan-bait headline on a clickbait website called Luxury Blog. The article covered a genuine quote from Downey Jr., but the headline had nothing to do with what he actually said.

The Headline That Misquoted RDJ

What Robert Downey Jr Actually Said About 'Ironheart'

On Ironheart’s premiere day, Robert Downey Jr had a video call with Dominique Thorne, which was posted on the actors’ social media accounts. In the video, RDJ warmly wished her luck and said, "17 years from the birth of the MCU to the premiere of Ironheart. And we're in this love together. So psyched. I've grown so fond of you, it's bananas. I'll be watching it with the world and we'll keep each other posted."

Robert Downey Jr and Dominique Thorne's Video-Call

He also appeared via a pre-recorded message during an episode of Good Morning America, which featured Dominique Thorne and Anthony Ramos promoting the show. In the clip, Downey Jr said, "Ms Thorne, I couldn't be happier than to be seeing you bring Riri Williams to life." He then playfully turned to Ramos' mysterious villain character, "But the Hood has me nervous. Is the hood green? Please tell me Mr Ramos is not replacing me as Doctor Doom via Parker Robbins. Is there something they're not telling me? Long story short, Iron Man loves Ironheart."

Nowhere - absolutely nowhere - did Robert Downey Jr say: “You’re a racist if you don’t like it." So let's not build upon more lies here.

