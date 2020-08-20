The on and off romance between Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart, who are known for their roles in the teen drama series Riverdale, have finally come to an end with an official note. Cole shared a post on Instagram in which he mentioned that he and Lili called off their relationship earlier this year and it was in March that they permanently called it quits. Cole has shared a lengthy post in which he has also cited that ‘I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward’. Riverdale Stars Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse Call It Quits.

Since quite sometime rumours about their breakup have been doing rounds on social media. However, the duo had remained tight-lipped about it. Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have been dating each other for three years. Cole’s statement on Instagram has come after Lili’s interview with Refinery29 was published. During the interview she shared about suffering heartbreak and depression. Lili stated during the interview, “I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache and grief and breakups, and they try to get that void filled with sex, with coke, with food, with drinking, (but) the void is still there.”

Cole Sprouse Confirms His Breakup With Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart later took to social media and clarified that the statements that she gave during the interview with Refinery29 wasn’t about Cole Sprouse. She shared a tweet on August 18 that read, “Quotes taken from my most recent interview are not about a “breakup.” They are about the depression I’ve felt over these last few months. Tired of people taking my words out of context and piecing together their own story for clickbait.”

