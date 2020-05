Entertainment News | 'Riverdale' Stars Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse Call It Quits

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Washington D.C.[USA], May 25 (ANI): American actors and 'Riverdale' sweethearts Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have ended their nearly three-year relationship. The two recently split and have since been quarantining separately during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a source to Page Six, the 27-year-old Disney star Sprouse, and the 'Hustlers' actor Reinhart,-- who plays Jughead and Betty on 'Riverdale,' affectionately known by the couple name 'Bughead' by fans -- began dating in 2017, the same year the show premiered on the CW.

But the couple has been hit by numerous breakup rumours over the past year, which they have strongly denied. Now as per a source to Page Six, "Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends."

The breakup confirmation comes after 'Riverdale' actor Skeet Ulrich's girlfriend hinted that the co-stars weren't together. Ulrich, who stars as Sprouse's on-screen father on the show, answered questions on Instagram Live with girlfriend Megan Blake Irwin. Someone asked the 50-year-old actor: "Do you think that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are a cute couple?"

To which Irwin replied, "I think they were a very cute couple," then she added, "They were a very cute couple," emphasising the word "were." "They're both beautiful people," she said.

In July 2019, following reports of a split, Reinhart said on Twitter, "Don't believe everything you read on the internet, kids. And news sources should try a little harder to be less vile. 'Reliable sources' can kiss my ass."

In April, Sprouse reacted to speculation that he cheated with model Kaia Gerber: "When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it's clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle." (ANI)

