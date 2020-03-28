Coronavirus Outbreak: Tom Hanks and Wife Rita Wilson Return to their Los Angeles Residence From Australia

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson (Photo Credits; Instagram)

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson were first Hollywood celebrities to have tested positive for COVID-19. The couple was in Australia shooting for Elvis Presley biopic where they contracted the virus and immediately started getting treatment for same. Hanks in his social media post had elaborated on their symptoms and how they are tackling the COVID-19 with the help of Australian doctors. Post their treatment in the country, the couple has returned to their Los Angeles residence and were seen driving about in the state.

As per reports in Entertainment Tonight, the couple was clicked as happy as ever while driving the vehicle. Hanks' fans were certainly worried about the actor's health after his big announcement but he kept assuring them that all is well with him. "Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts... this, too shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx," he had earlier tweeted while giving an update on his health.

Tom Hanks was followed by other celebrity names like Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko, Kristofer Hivju, Aaron Tveit, Indira Varma who had tested positive for COVID-19. The celebs were heard isolating themselves and observing self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.