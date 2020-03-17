Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko - List Of Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus 

Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko (Photo Credits: Instagram/Twitter)

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of novel coronavirus as a pandemic. The situation seems to be worsening with several European countries going on lockdown after seeing an increase in the number of positive cases for coronavirus. The virus has also affected a host of prominent personalities from politics and sports to entertainment. Over 6,000 deaths have been reported across the globe and all major countries are currently closing its borders so as to minimise the spread of coronavirus. Italy, Iran, Spain are among the worst-affected countries apart from Mainland China with a high number of positive cases for COVID-19. Coronavirus Pandemic: After Tom Hanks, Idris Elba Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says He Has No Symptoms But Will Keep Updating.

Celebrities who have confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus have informed their fans via social media and are practising isolation till their symptoms subside. Among famous personalities being affected by coronavirus was actor Tom Hanks. The Sully actor along with his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 after showing symptoms of mild cold and chills. The actor and his wife were in Australia when they tested positive.

Among other celebrities who have also announced on social media after being tested positive for the virus include famed actor Idris Elba. Here's a list of celebrities who have been tested positive for coronavirus till now. Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Bond Girl Asks Fans to 'Take It Seriously' in Her Instagram Post.

1. Tom Hanks

2. Idris Elba

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

3. Olga Kurylenko

4. Kristofer Hivju

5. Lucian Grainge (CEO- Universal Music Group)

These are some of the celebrities who unfortunately have been tested positive for coronavirus. We certainly hope they get better soon. In the meantime, let's hope that all the other celebs stay indoors and stay safe!