Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko - List Of Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus 

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of novel coronavirus as a pandemic. The situation seems to be worsening with several European countries going on lockdown after seeing an increase in the number of positive cases for coronavirus. The virus has also affected a host of prominent personalities from politics and sports to entertainment. Over 6,000 deaths have been reported across the globe and all major countries are currently closing its borders so as to minimise the spread of coronavirus. Italy, Iran, Spain are among the worst-affected countries apart from Mainland China with a high number of positive cases for COVID-19. Coronavirus Pandemic: After Tom Hanks, Idris Elba Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says He Has No Symptoms But Will Keep Updating.
Celebrities who have confirmed to have tested positive for coronavirus have informed their fans via social media and are practising isolation till their symptoms subside. Among famous personalities being affected by coronavirus was actor Tom Hanks. The Sully actor along with his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 after showing symptoms of mild cold and chills. The actor and his wife were in Australia when they tested positive.
Among other celebrities who have also announced on social media after being tested positive for the virus include famed actor Idris Elba. Here's a list of celebrities who have been tested positive for coronavirus till now. Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Bond Girl Asks Fans to 'Take It Seriously' in Her Instagram Post.
1. Tom Hanks
Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx
2. Idris Elba
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
3. Olga Kurylenko
Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously! Сижу в изоляции дома с диагнозом Коронавирус. Уже почти неделю болею. Температура и слабость - мои основные симптомы. Будьте осторожны и принимайте это во всерьёз! #coronavirus #коронавирус
4. Kristofer Hivju
Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country's Center for Disease Control's website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions. @grymolvaerhivju #fightcorona #solidarity #takecare #folkehelseinstituttet Thanks to @panoramaagency
5. Lucian Grainge (CEO- Universal Music Group)
These are some of the celebrities who unfortunately have been tested positive for coronavirus. We certainly hope they get better soon. In the meantime, let's hope that all the other celebs stay indoors and stay safe!