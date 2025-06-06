Actress Dakota Johnson chose not to address her recent breakup with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin during her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The two reportedly ended their relationship after nearly eight years together. Just a day after the news broke, Dakota appeared on the talk show to promote her upcoming film Materialists, directed by Celine Song. She shared her admiration for Song, saying she became a fan after watching the Oscar-nominated Past Lives. Johnson and Meyers light-heartedly described the new movie as a rom-dramedy. Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Stroll Through Ahmedabad Streets After Coldplay’s Epic ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour 2025 Finale Concert in India (Watch Video).

Earlier that day, Johnson was seen leaving The Greenwich Hotel in New York City before heading to the show. Dakota, 35, and Chris, 48, began dating in 2017 and had a long, private relationship. The couple was last seen together in May at their Malibu home. In January, they were photographed holding hands during a trip to India, following earlier rumours of a breakup. At that time, a representative had denied the split, saying, “They are happily together.” Back in March 2024, sources confirmed the couple had been engaged for years but chose not to make their relationship too public. “They are in no rush to plan the wedding but are enjoying their commitment,” a source shared. Maha Kumbh 2025: Coldplay’s Chris Martin and Girlfriend Dakota Johnson Take a Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam; Video Capturing Moment Goes Viral – WATCH

Although Dakota rarely spoke about their relationship, she opened up in a March 2024 interview with Bustle, saying, “I love watching him. I could watch him every day. I don’t know how to explain it... I’m watching my most favourite being do his most favourite thing.” She also spoke warmly about Chris Martin’s children, Apple and Moses, whom he shares with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. “I love those kids like my life depends on it—with all my heart,” she said. While Dakota kept her silence about the breakup on the show, her quiet presence spoke volumes just one day after the news became public.