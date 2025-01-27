Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Stroll Through Ahmedabad Streets After Coldplay’s Epic ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour 2025 Finale Concert in India (Watch Video)

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin knows how to win everyone's hearts, not just with his music but even by his simplicity. After delivering a magnificent performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening (January 26), the "Fix You" singer stepped out for a stroll with his girlfriend. and Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson. In a video shared on Instagram, the duo is seen walking hand in hand on the footpath, accompanied by security guards and police officers. A huge crowd follows them while the police ensure the cars keep moving smoothly. Both Chris and Dakota were seen in casual outfits for their outing. ‘Night Full of Stars’: Sunny Leone Attends Coldplay’s Final India Tour 2025 Show at Ahmedabad With Husband Daniel Weber, Shares Enchanting Moments From Her Experience (Watch Video).

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Spotted on Ahmedabad Streets Post Coldplay’s Final India Concert

