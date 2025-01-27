Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Stroll Through Ahmedabad Streets After Coldplay’s Epic ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour 2025 Finale Concert in India (Watch Video)

Coldplay's Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson were clicked taking a casual walk on Ahmedabad streets after the beloved British rock band's final Indian concert at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Stroll Through Ahmedabad Streets After Coldplay’s Epic ‘Music of the Spheres’ World Tour 2025 Finale Concert in India (Watch Video)
Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson (Photo Credit: Instagram)
Socially Team Latestly| Jan 27, 2025 02:46 PM IST

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin knows how to win everyone's hearts, not just with his music but even by his simplicity. After delivering a magnificent performance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday evening (January 26), the "Fix You" singer stepped out for a stroll with his girlfriend.  and Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson. In a video shared on Instagram, the duo is seen walking hand in hand on the footpath, accompanied by security guards and police officers. A huge crowd follows them while the police ensure the cars keep moving smoothly. Both Chris and Dakota were seen in casual outfits for their outing. ‘Night Full of Stars’: Sunny Leone Attends Coldplay’s Final India Tour 2025 Show at Ahmedabad With Husband Daniel Weber, Shares Enchanting Moments From Her Experience (Watch Video).

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Spotted on Ahmedabad Streets Post Coldplay’s Final India Concert

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

