Daniel Radcliffe won everyone’s hearts when the actor took to the big screens to play the role of Harry Potter. Starring in eight films, it still remains Radcliffe’s most cherished performance as he was able to translate the character from the books so well into live-action. It’s by far his career’s biggest accomplishment, and understandably so, but in that, so many of the actor’s other films go under the radar as well. Daniel Radcliffe Reveals He Isn't 'Seeking Out' to Be a Part of the Harry Potter Series, Says 'It Doesn't Need Me'.

Since the Harry Potter films ended, Radcliffe has gathered a unique body of filmography where a lot of films have their own eccentric attitude to them. A lot of the watches are far from what you would expect a franchise actor to do, and Radcliffe certainly has excelled in that way. So, to celebrate his 34th birthday, here are five best movies of the star that aren’t Harry Potter.

Escape from Pretoria

While the dramatisation of the real-life events can cause Escape from Pretoria to seem a bit unauthentic, it makes up for it with the tense prison escape it puts up on display. Focusing on the escape made by three political prisoners, Daniel Radcliffe and his co-stars shine in the film.

The F Word

A sweet romantic comedy that you wouldn’t expect it to go the way it goes, The F Word sees two youngsters come by each other and decide to stay “friends,” as the other is in a committed relationship. Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan really have a cute chemistry to them while Adam Driver is impressive.

Imperium

Seeing Daniel Radcliffe play FBI agent Nate Foster who goes undercover to investigate a wing of White Supremacists will be one of the tensest films of the actor you will ever see. Filled with themes that are relevant and timely, Imperium is a bold watch that actually does manage to create an impact.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

A parody of biopics that comes from the weird mind of Al Yankovic while also loosely talking about his life and career, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story sees Radcliffe at his most energetic. A hilarious romp that just doesn’t stop and maintains a layer of satire, this is an amusing watch that you won’t regret.

Swiss Army Man

For a film about a farting corpse befriending a man stuck on an island, Swiss Army Man is weirdly very sincere. It by far remains Radcliffe’s best work since Harry Potter and being paired up with Paul Dano, the Daniels craft a unique and emotional film that hones in on the meaning of friendship. Daniel Radcliffe Welcomes First Child With Longtime Girlfriend Erin Darke.

Daniel Radcliffe surely is one of the most interesting actors of our time, and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

