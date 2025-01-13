Back in 2001, when Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was first released, it opened a magical portal that captured the imagination of millions. A world where wizards, witches, and Muggles (half-wizard, half-human) attended a school to learn the art of wizardry, this enchanting story transported us to a place where anything was possible. Alongside Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, we all found ourselves creating our little magical worlds—imagining which Hogwarts house we’d belong to, whether it be Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, or Slytherin, all thanks to the sorting hat. Hogwarts introduced us to a fantastical reality where flying cars were just as normal as having an owl as a pet. And with that, the Harry Potter series etched itself forever into the hearts and minds of fans. Now, 25 years later, the rumour mills are buzzing once again. It has been speculated that Warner Bros is working on a movie adaptation of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, with the potential release set for 2025. Daniel Radcliffe Not Interested in Making a Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Film.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see if this magical sequel will make its way to the big screen, reigniting the enchanting world that captured our hearts over two decades ago. The speculations went high when a fan-made trailer was released and instantly gained 795,000 views.

Fan-Made Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Still From Fan-Made Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Trailer (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rumours Around Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Rumours are circulating that Harry Potter 9 could be released in 2025, adapting The Cursed Child's stage play. This comes after the franchise’s final movie, The Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011. Before the Max reboot announcement, Warner Bros reportedly planned to pursue the adaptation. However, bringing key actors has been tricky, with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson said to be hesitant due to the ongoing controversy surrounding JK Rowling. Back in 2022, during New York Times Interview, Daniel said, "This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore. I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of 'Potter' OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life. I’m never going to say never, but the 'Star Wars' guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now." Daniel Radcliffe Shares Why He Will Not Star in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Given the time jump in The Cursed Child and the need for an older cast, the play’s adaptation seems unlikely.

