Following the announcement of the reboot Harry Potter series, Danie Radcliffe has confirmed that he isn't looking to be a part of the series. Saying that he isn't actively "seeking out" the show, Radcliffe spoke about how "it doesn't need" him to pass what came before. The new Harry Potter series was recently announced and is pitched as a decade-long series that will be adapting the JK Rowling books. Harry Potter Reboot Confirmed to Be in Development for MAX, Described as a 'Decade-Long' Series With an All-New Cast.

Check Out Daniel Radcliffe's Comments:

Daniel Radcliffe says he’s “definitely not seeking out” to be involved in Max’s upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ series: “[…] I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.” 🔗:… pic.twitter.com/rqo6WypqRK — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 4, 2023

