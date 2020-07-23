You can just hear Demi Moore speak a sentence, and you'd know it is her, with your eyes closed. The actress raspy voice has become her signature over the years just as much her beauty and acting calibre. The actress will take full advantage of her seductive voice as she stars as the lead in the erotic podcast series, Dirty Diana, created by director Shana Feste. She's also producing it. In the series, Demi plays Diana, a woman leading a double as she is stuck in a sexless marriage. Bruce Willis and Ex-Wife Demi Moore Have a 'Family Bonding' Session in Matching Pyjamas as the Former Couple Quarantines With Their Daughters (View Pics).

Demi has huge aspirations with Dirty Diana. She wants to teach people about sex. Nay. Educate people about sex. She wants men "to feel more comfortable by having more awareness of what pleases a woman, what they’re interested in." And she wants women to know their body. "|If we don’t encourage getting to know your body and how it works, and equally how both sides work, then there’s automatically going to be a disconnect," she told Variety.

She understands that it's equally difficult for the men if they are in the dark. "I’ve always said men figure it out for themselves, and they know how they work, but what helps them to know how a woman works? I mean, we don’t know. We need a little help learning how to finesse that as well," she explained. Demi Moore, Craig Robinson Board Pandemic-set Thriller 'Songbird'.

She also made a case against abstinence and in favour of sex ed. "There’s that whole group of people that want to encourage abstinence, as if that is the answer and as opposed to education. Education doesn’t mean you’re encouraging reckless, indiscriminate behaviour," Demi Moore said.

