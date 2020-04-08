Bruce Willis and Ex-Wife Demi Moore Have a 'Family Bonding' Session in Matching Pyjamas as the Former Couple Quarantines With Their Daughters (View Pics)

Bruce Willis and Ex-Wife Demi Moore (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus outbreak has certainly changed a lot of things and one of the key impacts of this pandemic has been the urge to spend your time with family and loved ones. While in Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan certainly set an example for co-parenting as they moved in together for their kids amid this uncertain time, in Hollywood it looks like ex-couple Bruce Willis and Demi Moore want to make sure that they spend this time of crisis together as a family too and are currently quarantining with their kids. What's even more amazing is that, it looks like the family is making the most of this time and recently even decided to click some fun photos in matching pyjamas. Demi Moore Feels Bad About Taking THIS Two and a Half Men Actor’s Virginity, and It’s Not Ashton Kutcher.

Actress Demi Moore took to Instagram to share amazing pictures with ex-husband Willis and their kids. Moore captioned the happy picture of everyone dressed in green and white pyjamas as, "Family bonding". In one of her Instagram comments, the youngest of the Willis daughters responded saying, "made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution." Moore and Willis were married from 1987 to 2000 and have remained close over the years. The former couple has three daughters. Demi Moore Opens Up About Her Miscarriage and Dealing with Substance Abuse.

Check Out Their Instagram Pictures Here:

Here's Another Picture of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore:

It's great to see how the Willis-Moore family is bonding amidst the coronavirus crisis. Like several other countries across the globe, American citizens have been asked to self-isolate themselves and practise social distancing to help contain the spread of the virus. Currently, US holds the most number of coronavirus cases across the globe.