Justin Timberlake wrote a long, emotional post on Instagram, detailing his struggle with Lyme Disease. He began the post saying, “Well, as these two incredible years come to an end and I look forward to the future, I wanted to write something from the heart. It’s not an easy task to try to contextualize the whirlwind of touring –– but, I will try… This has been the most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience. I have been doing this for 30+ years (which feels crazy to say) –– and have given all that I have to this. I could not have done it without my family, friends, The TN Kids, and all of YOUR support. As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me. Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.” Justin Timberlake Promises To Reschedule His New Jersey Concert After Postponement Due to ‘Injury’ (Read Post).

The Mirrors singer went on to add, “If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically. When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness. I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going. Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but, I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget.”

“I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted. Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected. I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too…,” said Justin Timberlake, as he continued sharing about his experience with Lyme Disease.

What is Lyme Disease? Causes and Symptoms

According to the Mayo Clinic, Lyme Disease is caused by Borrelia bacteria and can be transmitted from the bite of a tick carrying the bacteria. The disease is common in parts of the United States of America, Canada and Europe. Part of the symptoms of Lyme Disease may be a skin rash, with tiny, itchy bumps. You may develop fever and headache, and feel extreme tiredness, muscle pain, stiff joints and swollen lymph nodes. The pain and stiffness in muscles could lead to arthritis.

The Lyme Disease patients in European regions have been found with a skin condition called Acrodermatitis chronica atrophicans (ACA). According to the Cleveland Clinic, Lyme Disease could also lead to Bell's palsy, heart blockages, or an interruption of the electrical system of the heart. Lyme Disease is said to be curable with the right treatment.

Justin Timberlake's revelation comes after he cancelled several gigs on his tour in 2024 due to health issues, without always specifying what he was suffering from.

