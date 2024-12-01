Justin Timberlake has once again cancelled another stop on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour after sustaining a back injury during his recent performance in New Orleans. The singer announced via his Instagram Story that the upcoming show in Oklahoma City, scheduled for December 2, would no longer take place. “I’m so sorry Oklahoma City…I have to cancel the show on 12/2. I hurt my back in NOLA and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer. Thank you for your support—ya’ll know I hate doing this,” Timberlake shared with his fans. Justin Timberlake Postpones Upcoming Shows Due to Bronchitis and Laryngitis; Announces New Concert Dates for Fans (View Post).

Justin Timberlake Health Condition

While Justin Timberlake did not disclose the specific details of how he injured his back or the expected timeline for recovery, the announcement marks the third time in recent weeks that health concerns have forced him to alter his tour schedule. Just last month, Timberlake postponed a series of shows, which were rescheduled for 2025, due to bronchitis and laryngitis. Additionally, he had to cancel his October 8 show in New Jersey due to an undisclosed injury, which he described as “an injury that is preventing me from performing.” Justin Timberlake Promises To Reschedule His New Jersey Concert After Postponement Due to ‘Injury’ (Read Post).

Justin Timberlake Cancels Oklahoma Show

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@justintimberlake)

Justin Timberlake’s dedication to his fans is evident, as he expressed regret over cancelling yet another show, which was set to take place in Oklahoma. As Timberlake focuses on his recovery, fans are hoping he will be back to performing soon and wish him a swift recovery.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2024 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).