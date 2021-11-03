Dolph Lundgren is one of the finest action stars to come out of the ‘80s. A top heavy hitter along the likes of Stallone and Arnold, Dolph Lundgren has had quite the amazing career. Dolph perfectly encapsulated the cheesiness of the ‘80s and gave us some flawed but perfectly enjoyable films. All of his movies have had such an over the top tone to it that they are the perfect contenders for “shut off your brain and have pure popcorn fun”. Section Eight: Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins, Ryan Kwanten Roped In To Play the Lead in an Upcoming Action Movie.

With how iconic Dolph Lundgren’s career has been, it wouldn’t have been possible along with the equally iconic films. So to celebrate Dolph Lundgren’s 64th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his most iconic films.

Universal Soldier (1992)

This military science-fiction film is one of the most fun films you will ever experience. It’s all about a war veteran killed during the Vietnam war and being brought to life by the “Universal Soldier” program, this film is a killer. Lundgren takes on the role of the villain, Sgt Andrew Scott and gives quite the fun performance.

Masters of the Universe (1987)

Dolph Lundgren playing He-Man? You already have me sold. This adaptation of Masters of the Universe is as weird as they come, even more-so than the source material it’s based on. But watching Dolph Lundgren take on Skeletor was weirdly a sight to behold.

Showdown in Little Tokyo (1991)

Showdown in Little Tokyo is a fun buddy cop film that sees Lundgren team up with the late and great Brandon Lee. It has all the makings of a fun time and follows Chris Kenner, a cop, who has been given a new partner, Johnny Murata. Castle Falls: Dolph Lundgren to Direct and Star Alongside Scott Adkins in the Upcoming Action Film.

I Come in Peace (1990)

Dolph Lundgren and sci-fi action film, name a better duo. It follows a rule breaking cop who gets involved with an FBI agent and has to take down a drug business. It’s a great action film that sees Lundgren play to the best of his talents.

Rocky IV

Of course this was going to be first. Rocky IV is responsible for launching Lundgren’s career. After Apollo Creed passes away from the damage taken by him during his fight with Ivan Drago, Rocky takes it upon himself to defeat him. So begins the grudge match that is filled with enough montages to put a YouTuber’s vlog to shame. It’s cheesy, it is fun and has some really great action.

We hope Dolph Lundgren continues to make films like this. They might not be the best thing ever, but they are still a whole lot of fun. With this we finish off the list and wish Dolph Lundgren a very happy birthday.

