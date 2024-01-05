Dream Scenario Movie Review: Kristoffer Borgli's Dream Scenario presents a peculiar narrative, centred around a man who mysteriously infiltrates the dreams of random individuals without any apparent logic. The film doesn't offer a clear explanation for this phenomenon, and instead, it delves into a darkly comic satire, exploring society's fixation on cultural phenomena, cancel culture, and the commercialisation of trends. Dream Scenario: Julianne Nicholson Shares How She Relates to Her Role in Film.

Nicholas Cage delivers a nuanced performance - perhaps, his best in recent times (on the same league as his act in Pig) - as Paul Matthews, a tenured biology professor, who finds himself becoming an unexpected viral sensation as he invades random people's dreams, including those of his own daughter, no matter what the tone of those dreams are. The film skillfully navigates the blurred lines between dreams and reality, delivering a narrative that is darkly humorous, occasionally unsettling, and ends on an unexpectedly poignant note.

A Still From Dream Scenario

Paul's newfound fame brings him both admiration and peril, as he grapples with the consequences of his dream presence. The film cleverly touches on the darker aspects of celebrity culture, including the intrusion of unwanted characters and the pressure to conform to public expectations.

Watch the Trailer of Dream Scenario:

Dream Scenario artfully bookends its narrative with dream scenarios. Some of the 'real-life' sequences are also visualised in a dream-like manner. I repeat, 'dream-like', not dreamy. Even the editing reflects that. Some scenes end before their supposed finishing point, causing them to abruptly jump into the next scene. The film encourages viewers to interpret certain frames on their own, such as Paul's encounters at the PR firm, where his head is juxtaposed against a wall frame or wallpaper inscribed with the word 'Thoughts.' I want to believe this visual metaphor subtly comments on the influence of PR agencies in shaping public perception. Also the sequence brings an enjoyable supporting turn from Michael Cera. Wonka Movie Review: Timothee Chalamet Makes a Charming Willy Wonka in This Delightful if Uneven Origin Story.

A Still From Dream Scenario

Moreover, I liked how the film has written the protagonist. The character of Paul is compellingly crafted, portrayed as a genial procrastinator who expects his dream self to be more dynamic and is disappointed when he is told the dream Paul doesn't do much. The film takes an uncomfortable turn when Paul's dream persona becomes more assertive, leading to Dream Scenario's most uncomfortable scene, which left me squiggling in my seat, waiting for it to be over. Who thought a 'sex' scene could be this squeamish even without the need to be gross unless you count the age difference of the actors or their characters involved (which in itself deliberately plays into the grossness)?

As the plot progresses, Dream Scenario transcends its initial portrayal of bright, surreal fun and takes a dark, twisted turn. It becomes a commentary on how thoughts (in this case, dreams) can be manipulated to alter perceptions. The film then goes on to sharply critique the incentivisation of thought manipulation practices by corporations (using a cameo by Nicholas Braun aka Succession's Cousin Gregory), highlighting how easily individuals sacrifice privacy in the pursuit of societal validation, often driven by influencers.

A Still From Dream Scenario

While the film excels in its satirical elements and surreal plot, I did desire more exploration of Paul's relationship with his family, particularly his wife Janet (Julianne Nicholson). Despite reflecting on an earlier conversation about why Paul never appears in Janet's dreams, further development of this dynamic would have heightened the impact of the final scene.

Final Thoughts

Dream Scenario works well in its surreal attempt to use the consequences of unexpected fame into a darkly funny, thought-provoking exploration of manipulative public perceptions in the crazy world we live in. Nicholas Cage's restrained yet powerful performance adds depth to the film, and its clever use of surreal visuals and satirical elements creates an arresting experience.

Rating: 3.5

