Singer and songwriter Ellie Goulding has shared one of the most beautiful news to all her loved ones and fans. Ellie has revealed that she is 30 weeks pregnant! Yes, the singer is expecting her first child with husband Caspar Jopling. In an interview with Vogue, Ellie revealed details of her pregnancy and also shared a few pictures on social media in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. Heartiest congratulations to Ellie and Caspar on the arrival of their little bundle of love! Singer Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling Are Married! Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Princess Beatrice and Others Grace the Royal Affair.

Ellie Goulding revealed to the magazine that it was on the occasion of her first wedding anniversary, August 31, 2020, she got to know about her pregnancy. She was quoted as saying, “It was crazy because it was our one-year anniversary. That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, (but)—I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.” Ellie Goulding Reveals She Fasts for Straight 40 Hours to Maintain Her Figure.

Ellie Goulding Baby Bump Pics

While fans of Ellie Goulding are curious to know about the baby’s gender, the singer cites that “the whole gender reveal is not my thing”. Well, one just cannot wait for the arrival of the little munchkin! Ellie and Caspar Jopling had announced about their engagement in August 2018 and a year later tied the knot at York Minster.

