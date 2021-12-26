The year is about to end and we have so many things to cherish and celebrate. While the pandemic continued to give us some vulnerable times, we managed to overcome the sad phase with enthusiasm and with determination and hope for a better tomorrow. While Bollywood witnessed some happy weddings, Hollywood welcomed some of its little stars. Many couples in the west embraced parenthood in 2021 and the list is quite big. Year Ender 2021: Jennifer Lopez - Ben Affleck, Tom Holland - Zendaya, Celebrity Couples in Hollywood Who Made Biggest Headlines This Year.

From Riverdale's KJ Apa to our beloved Avenger, Scarlett Johansson, H-town celebs added some new members to their families in 2021. Here's giving you a recap of it.

Scarlett Johansson - Colin Jost

Avengers: Endgame actress and Oscar nominee, Scarlett Johansson welcomed her first child, a baby boy names Cosmo with hubby Colin Jost in August this year.

Gal Gadot and Yaron Varsano

From one superhero to another! Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot too welcome a new member into her family this year. Gadot and hubby Yaron welcomed their third daughter, Daniella in June this year.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Doctor Sleep actor, Ewa McGregor welcomed a baby boy with actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead this year. The couple was blessed with a healthy baby boy in June 2021.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second child, a daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in June this year.

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star, Patrick J.Adams too welcomed a new addition to his family this year. The actor and his actress wife welcomed a sweet baby girl named Elliott in May 2021.

Jerry Ferrara and Breanne Racano

Entourage star Jerry Ferrara welcomed his second son with his wife, Breanne in April 2021.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling

Ellie and hubby Caspar welcomed their first son in early May this year. They named him Arthur Ever Winter Jopling.

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song

Home Alone child actor is a father himself. Culkin and his girlfriend welcomed their first son, Dakota Song Culkin in April this year.

Henry Golding and Liv Lo

Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding and his wife, Liv Lo welcomed their first child in March 2021.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma

Duff and hubby Matthew Koma welcomed their second child, a girl named Mae James Bair in March this year. The actress earlier has a son from her previous marriage.

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

The Amazing Spider-Man actress Emma Stone welcomed her first child with hubby Dace McCary in March 2021. Year Ender 2021: From WandaVision, Squid Game to Hawkeye; Five Breakout Shows Of This Year That You Should Definitely Watch!

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski and hubby Sebastian Bear-McClard became parents to a healthy baby boy, Sylvester Apollo Bear, in March this year.

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin

Alec and Hilaria opted for surrogacy to welcome their sixth child, a daughter Lucia. The news was shared just five months after the couple was blessed with their fifth child, a son named Eduardo.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington

Game of Thrones couple Rose Leslie and Kit Harington became proud parents to a baby boy in February this year.

Freida Pinto and Cory Tran

Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto welcomed a baby boy with her husband Cory Tran in November this year.

KJ Apa and Clara Berry

Riverdale actor KJ Apa and girlfriend Clara Berry welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa in September this year.

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender welcomed their baby this year though they chose to not reveal the sex of their child.

Amber Heard

Aquaman actress Amber Heard welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Oonagh Paige Heard. Apparently, she opted for surrogacy to have her child.

So yea, that was a long list of Hollywood celebrities who welcomed new additions to their families in 2021. Here's congratulating them once again and here's wishing all our readers a very happy new year in advance.

