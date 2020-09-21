Priyanka Chopra has sent out all the good wishes to all Emmy Awards nominees for the new year. The award ceremony that's currently being held virtually will honour some of the most talented names in the television industry and the competition is pretty stiff this time. While the organisers have ditched the red carpet ceremony and the awards night will be hosted from the comfort of everyone's home, Priyanka Chopra ensured she sends in her good wishes to all the nominees. Emmys 2020 Winners List Live Updates: Jennifer Aniston Helps Jimmy Kimmel to Keep Emmys 2020 Clean and Sanitised.

PeeCee took to her Instagram account to share a throwback video from one of her appearance at the awards night. "Good luck to all the nominees this evening! #throwback #Emmys," she captioned while sharing a slow-motion video in her iconic red gown, the one in which she twirled on stage with Tom Hiddleston! Remember? Priyanka's throwback video brought in so many memories and excitement to see who takes home the trophy tonight. Emmys 2020 Nominations: Jennifer Anniston, Stranger Things, Watchmen, Schitt's Creek Get Nominated in Different Categories.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Throwback Video

Emmys 2020 will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The final round of voting for the Emmys began on August 21 and ended on August 31. The ceremony has already started airing virtually and here's wishing good luck to all the nominees.

