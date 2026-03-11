In a recent interview, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared new insights into her 2002 film debut in the Tamil production Thamizhan. Speaking with host Amanda Hirsch of Not Skinny But Not Fat, Chopra reflected on her early career alongside South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay, describing the experience as a "culture shock" that redefined her understanding of celebrity. Khushboo Sundar REACTS to Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s Viral Wedding Reception Appearance, Says ‘It Is Their Personal Life’.

Priyanka Chopra On Working With Thalapathy Vijay In Her Debut Film

Chopra, who was only 18 at the time of filming, recalled being stunned by the sheer scale of Vijay’s popularity. "It was my first exposure to a little bit of fame," she explained. "My co-actor, whose name is Vijay, is extremely popular. I remember when we used to land up on set, there used to be hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people just standing there to watch him while he was dancing."

The actress admitted that witnessing this level of devotion led to a "skewed" perception of the industry. "I just remember thinking, what a demigod feeling that must be," she said. "My 18-year-old self was like, 'is that what this means?' I thought the job was about fame. It was only when I started doing it that I realized fame is just the byproduct—it isn't the job itself."

Phonetic Challenges and Work Ethic

The interview also touched upon the technical hurdles of her debut. Chopra revealed that she had to learn her Tamil lines phonetically, a task she described as "almost impossible" to do quickly. Despite the difficulty, she credited Vijay’s discipline for keeping her grounded.

"He was one of the first few influences in my life. He had tremendous humility," she noted, repeating a sentiment from her memoir Unfinished. "Once he comes onto the set, he never leaves. That is something I still do today."

Priyanka Chopra's Transition to Hollywood

Reflecting on her journey from Kollywood to Hollywood, Chopra spoke candidly about why she eventually left the Indian film industry. She mentioned feeling "pushed into a corner" and "tired of the politics" at the peak of her Bollywood career.

"I don't like living in the s*** because you get used to the smell," she said, explaining her decision to pivot to the US market in her 30s. "I believe strongly in pivoting. When life gets tough, we have the ability to pick ourselves up and move."

Watch Priyanka Chopra’s Full Podcast Here:

Vijay Faces Personal and Political Crossroads

While Chopra reflects on their shared beginnings, Thalapathy Vijay is currently navigating a period of significant upheaval. In February 2026, his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, officially filed for divorce at the Chengalpattu Family Welfare Court after 26 years of marriage, citing a long-term separation and alleged infidelity. The news has sent shockwaves through his fanbase, especially following Vijay’s recent public appearances with former co-star Trisha Krishnan, which fueled intense social media speculation. Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ CBFC Revising Committee Screening POSTPONED Amid Sangeetha Sornalingam Divorce Case.

Simultaneously, Vijay is at a critical juncture in his transition from cinema to the statehouse. As the president of his newly formed party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), he is deep in campaign mode for the upcoming April 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Positioning himself as a direct challenger to the ruling DMK, Vijay recently urged his supporters to "focus on public welfare" rather than his private life. With his final film, Jana Nayagan, currently facing censorship hurdles and his personal life under the scanner, the "demigod" of Tamil cinema faces his most challenging year to date.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).