Renowned Italian music composer and Oscar Winner Ennio Morricone passed away on July 06, 2020. He was 91 at the time of his death. The reason for the legend's passing away is said to be complications that arose due to a fall he suffered last week where he even broke his demur, a report in hollywoodreporter.com read. The music composer had close to 500 films under his belt as a music composer. Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies At 41 Due to Coronavirus Complications.

Born on November 10, 1928, it can be said that music was in Ennio's blood for his father Mario, was a trumpet player. Ennio followed in his father's footsteps and learnt his first instrument, the trumpet. He also began penning down his music since he was 6 years old. Carl Reiner, Actor-Comedian, Dies At 98, Son Rob Reiner Confirms In An Emotional Tweet.

Ennio Morricone was also known as 'The Maestro' in industry circles. He was also the recipient of Italy's highest film honours, 'David di Donatello Award' which he won 11 times. He has been the man behind legendary music compositions of films like "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”, “The Mission”, “Once Upon a Time in the West” and “Days of Heaven,” among others.

He was nominated for Oscars 6 times and took home the award for the Best Original Score for “The Hateful Eight,”. He also was the only other composer (apart from Alex North) in the history of the Oscars to receive the Honorary Academy Award in 2007 for his work. 2020 has claimed yet another talented industry personality and we pray for his soul to rest in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).