After battling COVID-19 for more than 90 days, Broadway star Nick Cordero passed away on Sunday, July 5. The Tony-Award winning actor was known for his performances in shows such as Waitress, A Bronx Tale and Bullets Over Broadway. Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots announced on (July 5) that the Broadway actor had died after being the hospital for over three months as he battled the virus. The actor passed away at Cedars-Sinai hospital in LA. Former Dream Street Member Chris Trousdale Dies At 34 Due To COVID-19 Complications, Family Releases Statement (View Post).
Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Amanda wrote, "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth." She further wrote, "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him.” Nick's passing has left several fellow actors deeply saddened who took to social media to express their grief. Andrew Jack Passes Away At 76, Star Wars Actor Suffered From COVID-19 Complications.
Check Out Amanda Kloots' Post Here:
View this post on Instagram
God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. ⠀ I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday. ⠀ To Nicks extraordinary doctor, Dr. David Ng, you were my positive doctor! There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion. You’re a diamond in the rough. ⠀ ⠀ I cannot begin to thank everyone enough for the outpour of love , support and help we’ve received these last 95 days. You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3pm everyday as the world sang Nicks song, Live Your Life. We sang it to him today, holding his hands. As I sang the last line to him, “they’ll give you hell but don’t you light them kill your light not without a fight. Live your life,” I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man. ❤️
As per reports, Nick was taken to the emergency room on March 30, following which, he had several setbacks including septic infections, a tracheostomy and so on. Actors such as Matt Doyle, Susan Kelechi Watson among others took to social media to condole the loss of Cordero.
