After battling COVID-19 for more than 90 days, Broadway star Nick Cordero passed away on Sunday, July 5. The Tony-Award winning actor was known for his performances in shows such as Waitress, A Bronx Tale and Bullets Over Broadway. Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots announced on (July 5) that the Broadway actor had died after being the hospital for over three months as he battled the virus. The actor passed away at Cedars-Sinai hospital in LA. Former Dream Street Member Chris Trousdale Dies At 34 Due To COVID-19 Complications, Family Releases Statement (View Post).

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Amanda wrote, "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth." She further wrote, "I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him.” Nick's passing has left several fellow actors deeply saddened who took to social media to express their grief. Andrew Jack Passes Away At 76, Star Wars Actor Suffered From COVID-19 Complications.

Check Out Amanda Kloots' Post Here:

As per reports, Nick was taken to the emergency room on March 30, following which, he had several setbacks including septic infections, a tracheostomy and so on. Actors such as Matt Doyle, Susan Kelechi Watson among others took to social media to condole the loss of Cordero.

