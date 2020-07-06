Legendary Italian composer Ennio Morricone passed away at the age of 91 in Rome following complications from a fall last week. This piece of tragic news made the late star's admirers sad and in no time internet was filled with condolences messages. His achievements were unmatched as right from being an Oscar winner to getting nominated for a further six Academy Awards, Ennio was indeed an inspiration to many out there. Now, Bollywood music composer A R Rahman has tweeted on Morricone's demise and expressed grief over the same. Ennio Morricone, Oscar-Winning Italian Music Composer, Dies At 91.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Rahman expressed how only the deceased had the power to bring the beauty, romance and culture look so spectacular in the virtual world. "Only a composer like #EnnioMorricone could bring the beauty, culture and the lingering romance of Italy to your senses in the pre-virtual reality and pre-internet era... All we can do is celebrate the master’s work and learn!" he wrote. Carl Reiner, Actor-Comedian, Dies At 98, Son Rob Reiner Confirms In An Emotional Tweet.

Check Out The Tweet:

Only a composer like #EnnioMorricone could bring the beauty, culture and the lingering romance of Italy to your senses in the pre-virtual reality and pre-internet era... All we can do is celebrate the master’s work and learn! — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 6, 2020

Born in 1928, music was not initially on his mind, as Morricone started his life as an AS Roma fan and a soccer player. In his career till date, he has produced more than 400 original scores for feature films. His iconic so-called Spaghetti Western movies gave him a chance to work with ace director Sergio Leone. May his soul rest in peace.

