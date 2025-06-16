Enrique Iglesias’s return to India in October 2025 is nothing less than a magical night for all his fans. After a 13‑year hiatus, people will be part of the live music concert. Enrique Iglesias is known for giving some of the banger songs to all his fans globally, like Hero or Bailando and more. The Spanish pop star Enrique will perform at the MMRDA ground in BKC, Mumbai. Around 30,000 or more fans are expected to reach the ground on the concert day. This one-night-only concert also culminates years of anticipation, nostalgia, and global artist resurgence in India. In this article, we have mentioned all the essential details like Enrique Iglesias India Tour 2025 date, time, venue, and other information for you and your friends so that you are well prepared for the event. Enrique Iglesias India Visit: ‘Rhythm Divine’ and ‘Bailamos’ Singer to Perform in Country After 13 Years, Concert to Be Held at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds in October.

Moreover, all the fans who grew up listening to Enrique's old classic songs will not just go back to the nostalgia; the night will be full of passion and timeless songs sung by him. This year, the Grammy-winning Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias will not only deliver his The OG hits from the 2000s but also perform some of his recent chart-topper songs. Enrique Iglesias Birthday: All The Cameos And Acting Appearances Of the 'Hero' Singer That Will Always Be Special.

On the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Enrique Iglesias announced his India Tour, which instantly attracted people when he wrote, "India, See you on October 30, 2025."

Enrique Iglesias' India Tour 2025

India!!! 🇮🇳 See you on 30 October! Fan presale registration: 19 June 12:00 IST - 20 June 12:00 IST Fan presale: 27 June 12:30 IST On sale: 27th June at 17:00 ISThttps://t.co/IISytdEJr4 pic.twitter.com/ogvs5BLuw5 — Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) June 10, 2025

When and Where To Book Tickets Online?

The Master Card Pre-sale will begin on June 20, Friday at 12:00 PM IST and end on June 22 at 12 PM IST. It will be available on Priceless.com.

Mastercard Pre-Sale Phase 2

Next, the MasterCard presale will begin on Sunday, June 22, at 12 PM IST and end on Friday, June 27, at 12 PM IST. It will be available on the District app.

General Sale

The general sale will then begin at 5:00 PM IST on June 27. You can book your tickets on the District app.

Prices for the ‘Bailamos’ Singer’s Mumbai Show

The prices for the Enrique Iglesias concert have still not been released.

According to IANS, Deepak Chaudhary, founder and MD of EVA Live, said that bringing him back to India is a "Historic Moment." So, are you ready to attend Enrique Iglesias' concert with your friends, family and close ones? All the details are given above, and get ready to book your tickets on pre-sale. Do not miss any chance to grab your ticket for the night.

