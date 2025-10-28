Mumbai is all set to groove to “Bailando… Bailando” soon! Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias is gearing up to perform at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai’s BKC on October 29 and 30. Amid the excitement for the global pop icon’s concert in India, a sizzling report has surfaced. If the latest buzz is to be believed, Enrique Iglesias and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan may collaborate on a special song for SRK’s upcoming film King. Enrique Iglesias Returns to India After Over a Decade, Says ‘Coming Back Has Always Been a Priority’.

SRK vs Enrique Iglesias in ‘King’?

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to attend Enrique's debut concert in India on October 30. SRK, who is known for his collaborations with global artists, will not only attend the concert as an admirer of the singer but will also explore the possibility of a potential collaboration with the "Tonight I'm Lovin' You" hitmaker.

Speculations about a possible collaboration between the two phenomenal artists began once again after a post shared by Always Bollywood on X (formerly Twitter) dropped a major hint. The post read, "Enrique Iglesias is set to meet Shah Rukh Khan during his much-anticipated India visit to Mumbai on October 20, 2025. Something exciting seems to be brewing, a high-energy track featuring Enrique for SRK's next biggie King?

Enrique To Join Hands With SRK for a Song in ‘King’?

#Exclusive .✅#EnriqueIglesias is set to meet #ShahRukhKhan during his much-anticipated India visit to Mumbai on October 30, 2025 ✅ Something exciting seems to be brewing , a high-energy track featuring Enrique for #SRK ’s next biggie #King 🔥? Watch here for confirmation✅ pic.twitter.com/WgFegK0zor — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) October 27, 2025

The post instantly went viral, with fans calling it a dream collaboration between Bollywood and Latin pop. However, this isn’t the first time SRK has teamed up with an international artist. Remember back in 2011, when we all danced our hearts out to his songs “Chammak Challo” and “Criminal” sung by none other than Akon?

In 2017, for his film When Harry Met Sejal, SRK joined hands with EDM star Diplo for the electrifying track “Phurr”. More recently, he even made a special appearance in Ed Sheeran’s 2025 song “Sapphire”, where he lip-synced a few lines. ‘The Spirit’: Prabhas’ Birthday Surprise Turns Controversial As Teaser Calls Him ‘India’s Biggest Superstar’; Fans of Shah Rukh Khan React Strongly Online (View Posts).

About ‘King’

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Dunki in 2023, next has the action thriller King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie boasts a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others,s in key roles. King is expected to hit the theatres in the second half of 2026.

