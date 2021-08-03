Fact Check: Tom Hanks Executed By Military Tribunal? Don't Fall For This Viral Rumour on Social Media!

Tom Hanks was all over the news when reports accusing him of sexual misconduct surfaced online. While the actor has still remained tight-lipped about the issue, a post shared on Facebook claimed that the actor was put to death by a military tribunal. The reason, of course, was him being guilty of paedophilia and child endangerment. The post was a detailed narration of the alleged death of the veteran actor and created a lot of confusion amongst his fans. Fact Check: Was Tom Hanks Arrested for Child Pornography Charges? Don't Fall For This Fake BBC Headline Going Viral on Twitter.

The viral post further claimed that the military arrested Hanks at Malpensa Airport in Milan, Italy, where Hanks had been scheduled to attend a foreign film festival. They had evidence that Hanks had previously engaged himself in sexual intercourse with male children below the age of consent.

They also claimed to have photographs and videos of the actor being involved in "adrenochrome parties, gatherings at which the liberal elite and Hollywood A-listers comingle and inject into themselves an ungodly chemical compound made of oxidized adrenaline, which is extracted from frightened and tortured children, and synthetic opiates." While the issue regarding sexual misconduct still remains a topic of discussion, we had to check if the rumour about his death was true or not.

We did some digging and found out that the news is absolutely fake as there is no evidence that the Forrest Gump actor has been arrested, sentenced to death or killed for before-mentioned crimes. If the rumour was to be true, we are sure that the authorities at Interpol and the Department of Defense would have put out and not put an announcement regarding the same. “That story is a complete fabrication, and there is no truth to the claims,” revealed a Department of Defense spokesperson in an email sent to Check Your Fact.

Moreover, while the post claims that he was arrested on June 12, the actor has made several appearances after the said date. He did the voiceover for the Cleveland Indians baseball team, which was released on July 23. His wife, Rita Wilson, had also shared a picture of him on social media on July 9 to mark his birthday. Tom Hanks Joins Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton For Wes Anderson's Next.

Digging a little further, we also found out that the post is possibly copied from a Real Raw News story titled “Military Executes Tom Hanks,” but it failed to mention the website’s satire disclaimer. Hence, the news about his death is absolutely false. This kind of activity should be stopped and strict action should be taken against people who run this fake news business.

