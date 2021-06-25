Fact Check: Was Tom Hanks Arrested for Child Pornography Charges? Don't Fall For This Fake BBC Headline Going Viral on Twitter

Not all that we see online is true, sometimes it's manipulated too. Talking on the same lines, the latest example is how a picture of BBC News' headline has gone viral on the internet with regards to superstar Tom Hanks. As per the news, it is reported that the Forrest Gump actor is arrested for child porn possession. The article's headline reads - "Tom Hanks Arrested on 135 Counts of Child Porn Possession'. However, the news portal never ran such an article ever it seems. Fact Check: Is 'Shah Rukh Khan' Asking Money for Diesel By Sending His Selfie? Don't Fall For This Fake Viral Message.

Earlier in 2020, somewhat similar FAKE news had circulated for Hanks wherein it claimed that he was arrested in Australia for pedophilia. It also had mentioned that the news of the actor being COVID- 19 positive was an attempt to hide his time in custody. Well, now coming back to BBC News' viral headline, we would say, do not fall for it. Fact Check: Rishi Kapoor Listening to a ‘Doctor’ Singing Deewana Track Is Spread on Social Media as Actor’s Last Video From the Hospital – Here’s the Truth Behind the Viral Video!

Check Out The Tweet:

BBC Headline "Tom Hanks Arrested on 135 Counts of Child Porn Possession" Quickly & Curiously Removed 🤔 https://t.co/C1LglQhEUs — 💎Gem💎 (@Gem_WifeOfRhye) June 24, 2021

Here's The Fact Check:

Well, we checked BBC News' website for the Tom Hanks story, but nothing as such was found. We even used "Tom Hanks was arrested" and other keywords related to it on the site and yet were left with no answer. Further, we also noticed no major portals in the US have covered this BIG news. And so, the BBC News' going viral is technically a morphed image that is being surfaced online in the name of the portal.

Check It Out:

Tom Hanks Arrested (Photo Credits: BBC News)

Well, what we feel is that the aim of the scammer was to malign the image of Tom Hanks and so it made up fake news and circulated online. This kind of activity should be stopped and strict action should be taken against such peeps who run this fake news business. In a nutshell, the news with regards to Tom Hanks was fake. Stay tuned!

Fact check

Claim : Did BBC News Post a News Claiming Tom Hanks Was Arrested for Child Pornography Charges? Conclusion : Nope, BBC News Never Posted Any Such Tom Hanks News Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2021 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).