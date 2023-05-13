Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel seemingly confirmed that Fast X is not the end. Speaking to a reporter on the red carpet for his film's premiere in Italy, the actor suggested that the Fast farewell tour might expand to three films.“Going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter,” Diesel said. “And after the studio saw this, part one, they asked, ‘Could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?" he added. Fast X: Dwayne Johnson to Make Cameo As Luke Hobbs in Fast & Furious Franchise – Reports.

Watch Vin Diesel's Viral Video:

Yay, Isn't It?

JUST IN: On the red carpet for #FastX in Rome, Vin Diesel just seemingly confirmed that FAST X is not part one of a two-part finale -- it is part one of a three-part finale! Looks like we're getting a Fast trilogy... pic.twitter.com/QkiqSgMaH1 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 12, 2023

