Over the years, Florence Pugh has become one of the biggest talents in Hollywood. A career that has become instantly iconic and already stacked up some great roles to her name, Pugh has defied everyone at all the odds and become one of the best young actors in the industry. With her acting prowess, you’re guaranteed to have a good time even if the film will be lackluster in a way. Florence Pugh Shares Heartfelt Note and BTS Photos on Instagram Including Olivia Wilde Amid ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Drama (View Pics).

Florence Pugh has always delivered us powerhouse of performances, and she certainly has a knack for playing characters with a huge internal struggle to them. From Fighting With My Family to Midsommar, Pugh certainly knows how to put on a show. So, to celebrate her 27th birthday, let’s take a look at five of her best performances.

Alice Chambers (Don’t Worry Darling)

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling surely was a mystery that didn’t feel that compelling, however, one can’t deny that Pugh did put in a great performance. Effectively carrying the film on her back by playing the suspicious Alice Chambers, Florence Pugh made the film more entertaining than it had any right to be.

Yelena Belova (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Now having appeared in Black Widow and Hawkeye, Pugh has proved to be one of the best new additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Playing the role of Yelena Belova, a Black Widow, Pugh shows that she has the chops to be a great action star and provides for a great take on this character.

Saraya Knight (Fighting With my Family)

Telling the story of WWE’s Paige and how she got into wrestling, Fighting With my Family saw Pugh in a great form. Telling an inspirational story while capturing the essence of Paige really well, and the woman behind that persona, Saraya Knight, Pugh will surprise you here.

Amy March (Little Women)

With Greta Gerwig adapting this classic story for screen again, she had the wonderful opportunity to cast Florence Pugh as Amy March. Perhaps providing one of the best performances in the film, Pugh was in amazing form here which saw her in an Oscar-worthy outing here.

Danie Ardor (Midsommar)

Ari Aster’s Midsommar is a harrowing watch, and Pugh’s performance captures that feeling extremely well. A traumatic take that sees one have the worst vacation ever, Pugh perhaps delivers the best outing of her career. Florence Pugh’s Strut Walk in This All Purple Outfit Will Leave You Dumbfounded (Watch Video).

Florence Pugh certainly is a powerhouse of a star, and we can’t wait to see where she goes next. With this we finish off the list and wish her a very happy birthday.

