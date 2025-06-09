Singlehood is often seen through drastic lenses by people across the world. While some see it as cloaked loneliness, others cherish the hyper independence it brings and refuse to give that up, even when the possibility of hope and love is at the door. Singlehood, in itself, is an extremely difficult thing to understand or live with. This is the reason that there are a million movies, shows, books and poems that try to understand this state of being and how to live through it. Whether you are someone who is comfortable in singlehood and wants to celebrate it or someone who is just trying to navigate this, there are various movies across genres that will help you do just that. Here are the top five movies that teach you all about enjoying singlehood in a healthy manner. Best Birthday Movies: These Films Are Perfect To Binge-Watch During Your Special Day.

1. 'Dear Zindagi'

If you have Shah Rukh Khan as your therapist, would you not enjoy the ride? Dear Zindagi is a fun and engaging movie that subtly delivers impactful messages that can give you a taste of good therapy and allow you to breathe easier in singlehood. Whether you are someone who is reeling from the breakup, like Alia Bhatt’s Kiara or someone who has been comfortable in their singlehood, Jehangir Khan’s insightful messages, the streets of Goa and the promise of self love will impress you just the same. From ‘Mission: Impossible’ to ‘The Final Reckoning’ – Ranking All Tom Cruise MI Movies From Worst to Best.

Watch Trailer Video of 'Dear Zindagi':

2. 'Eat Pray Love'

You cannot talk about movies on singlehood without mentioning Julia Robert’s journey across Italy, India and Indonesia. Eat Pray Love gives you a taste of the journey of self-discovery, from the comfort of your home and is sure to give you valuable insights that allows you to enjoy singlehood better. Especially if you, unlike Julia, cannot afford the actual international trips.

Watch Trailer Video of 'Eat Pray Love':

3. 'Little Women'

Classic movies are traditionally not known for promoting singlehood. However, Greta Gerwig’s Little Women gives the classic literature a much needed twist and makes it one of the most poignant movies on women and their choice of being single over running behind finding a relationship. It does so, specifically through the character of Jo March - who is ambitious and strives to establish and sustain a career in writing.

Watch Trailer Video of 'Little Women':

4. 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu'

Bollywood movies are infamous for how they handle both singlehood and the concept of unrequited love. While most movies manage to make the unrequitedness of love a fault of the character who only sees the lover as a friend (mostly played by women), there are some rare exceptions that deliver a story that shows that friendships can exist beyond the unrequited love, and shows you how to enjoy singlehood to the fullest. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu is the best example of this very rare genre.

Watch Trailer Video of 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu':

5. 'Queen'

While Queen is more about the forced singlehood of an abandoned woman, its journey of self discovery is refreshingly relatable to one and all. Kangana Ranaut’s Rani is pushed to her limits, outside her comfort zone, and in those edges she finds her most authentic self. Witnessing this inspiring journey will surely help you to also embrace singlehood and explore the uncomfortable but necessary roads that it may take you on.

Watch Trailer Video of 'Queen':

We hope that these movies help you to truly understand and celebrate singlehood. While partnership and togetherness can be the goal for some of us, the road to that does not need to be desperate or filled with sadness and loneliness. It is important to remember that if you love yourself 100%, your next relationship will only have to meet you there and build higher - which should be the goal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2025 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).